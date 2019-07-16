Welsh Road Named The Steepest Street In The World

16 July 2019, 12:41

Steepest street in the world
Steepest street in the world. Picture: Andrew Davies/Guinness World Records/Press Association Images

Welsh residents living on the street of Ffordd Pen Llech are celebrating winning the record for the world's steepest street.

Guinness World Records have taken away the title of world's steepest street from New Zealand's Baldwin Street, that had held it for over a decade.

Ffordd Pen Llech street in Wales won the title on Tuesday, following a campaign by residents who were convinced for years that their road was the steepest.

By employing surveyors and submitting their bid to Guinness World Records, the residents of Harlech proved themselves right.

Craig Glenday, Guinness World Records editor in chief, said: "The local community in Harlech has shown sheer willpower in their quest to earn Ffordd Pen Llech the title."

He added: "We know the anticipation has been building for quite some time now and I'm pleased to see the outcome has brought such joy to the residents."

Ffordd Pen Llech has a gradient of 37%, which is 2% steeper than the previous record holder in New Zealand.

In practice this means that people walking on the street go 1 m up (or down) for every 2.67 m travelled horizontally.

The Guinness World Record defines a 'street' as a public thoroughfare that is commonly used by the public who have a right of access to drive vehicles along it.

Ffordd Pen Llech is located in Harlech, a quiet seaside town and community in North Wales.

The street runs past UNESCO World Heritage site Harlech Castle, and is lined with houses, a shop, a caravan park, a laundry service, and a restaurant.

