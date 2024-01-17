Stephen Bear unrecognisable as he leaves prison after serving 11 months for sharing sex tape

17 January 2024, 11:55 | Updated: 17 January 2024, 12:01

Stephen Bear following his release from prison (r) and outside Chelmsford Crown Court (l)
Stephen Bear following his release from prison (r) and outside Chelmsford Crown Court (l). Picture: Alamy

Reality TV star Stephen Bear has been released from prison today less than a year after he was jailed for sharing a sex tape of his ex Georgia Harrison.

Bear, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, was jailed in March after filming and uploading footage of himself having sex with Ms Harrison without her permission on OnlyFans.

During his sentencing, Bear was also slapped with a restraining order and told not to contact Harrison for five years.

Bear must also keep police informed of his whereabouts for a decade.

Stephen Bear leaving Brixton prison
Stephen Bear leaving Brixton prison. Picture: Alamy

Bear was seen leaving HMP Brixton on Wednesday morning sporting shaggy hair, a long beard, and a crucifix dangling from his neck.

He didn't comment as he walked out of the prison.

Following his sentencing last year, Bear was also ordered to pay Harrison the sum of £200,000 – the highest amount awarded in an image abuse case.

Months after the trial, he was forced to sell his Essex home for £525,000.

Stephen Bear was handed a 21-month sentence in March
Stephen Bear was handed a 21-month sentence in March. Picture: Alamy
Georgia Harrison arriving in Downing Street to brief a minister on the Online Safety Bill
Georgia Harrison arriving in Downing Street to brief a minister on the Online Safety Bill. Picture: Alamy

Georgia waved her anonymity to speak out against her reality star ex as she accused him of so-called "revenge porn".

She said she nearly died fighting him for two-and-a-half years and is now planning to sue Bear for destroying her career.

The star explained: "When it first happened, the physical effects on me were just horrific."I had acne come up all over my face. I ended up getting a cyst infection — the cyst eventually burst — and I was in hospital from  stress.

Love Island star Ms Harrison previously revealed the strain her two-and-a-half-year battle to seek justice took on her physical health, explaining: "When it first happened, the physical effects on me were just horrific.

"I had acne come up all over my face. I ended up getting a cyst infection — the cyst eventually burst — and I was in hospital from stress. They said my kidneys, my pelvis, and multiple organs were infected, and I was going into septic shock."

The 28-year-old said she now has an 'onslaught' of women reaching out to her for help on social media following her high-profile case.

She also called for "massive online platforms" to be required to take down sexually explicit content which had been posted without consent. 

Speaking on a panel on the main stage of Labour's conference, Ms Harrison said it was "really important that victims feel they are going to be taken seriously when they're going to the police.

"I speak to a lot of girls who just feel like they weren't taken seriously or no one really understood when they did go to the police," she added.

"One thing I wanted to highlight from my personal experience is I feel there needs to be more support for victims when they do choose to call the police and go into the court system.'For me, from the day I reported the crime, it took me two whole years to get a conviction."

