'It’s time for a changing of the guard': Stephen Fry backs calls for ban on bearskin caps worn by King's Guard

Stephen Fry backs calls for ban on bearskin caps. Picture: Alamy

By Sukhmani Sethi

Actor Stephen Fry has called for an end to the use of real fur for bearskin caps worn by the King’s Guard, saying the tradition brings “dishonour” to Britain.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Fry said that the slaughter of bears for their black pelts, which are fashioned into hats traditionally worn by the iconic guards, was “un-British”.

The 66-year-old former host of QI, has teamed up with animal rights group Peta, which is campaigning for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to replace the bearskin caps with synthetic fur.

The actor narrated a video from the group showing Canadian black bears being shot with crossbows.

Bears are shown to be baited by hunters with buckets of food before the unsuspecting animals are killed – a form of hunting that has been illegal in the UK since 1981 under wildlife protection laws.

“Britain has always prided itself on being ‘sporting’, but these bears – lured with cookies to the hunters’ hiding place – stand no chance of survival,” says Mr Fry.

“Tradition is never an excuse for cruelty, which is why I’m joining the call for the Ministry of Defence to stop using the fur of slaughtered wildlife and un-British.

“Every day that our soldiers wear hats from the fur of slaughtered bears brings dishonour to our country,” he adds. “It’s time for a changing of the guard.”

Mr Fry, who is also a royalist, attended the King’s Coronation in May last year and is well-known for his various environmental campaigns - a passion shared by the monarch.

The globally recognised bearskin caps were formally introduced after the Battle of Waterloo in 1815 and were designed to make soldiers appear taller and more intimidating.

The iconic fur hats, which now only serve a ceremonial purpose, such as during Trooping the Colour, cost about £650 per pelt and are meant to last decades - despite this, the MoD orders approximately 100 a year.

According to public records obtained by Peta, the MoD purchased 498 bearskin hats between 2017 and 2022.

The group argues that the MoD has “frequently and disingenuously” claimed that the bear pelts are a byproduct of a “cull” overseen by Canadian authorities.

According Peta, Canadian governments have confirmed that no such culls exist, and instead issue “tags” to hunting enthusiasts, who are then “free to bait and kill an allotted number of bears for recreation and sell their skins”.

The animal rights group also points out that during spring hunts, nursing mothers may be among those killed, leaving behind cubs who starve to death without them.

Peta senior campaign manager Kate Werner said: “The UK government is sponsoring bait and kill sport hunting of mothers and other bears.”

She added: “It’s time to modernise this iconic symbol of Britain by switching to a fabulous faux fur that has been tested specifically to ensure its suitability for use by the King’s Guard.”