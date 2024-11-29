Stephen Mulhern rushed to hospital after collapsing following father's death

By Emma Soteriou

Stephen Mulhern has been rushed to hospital after collapsing following his father's death.

The presenter collapsed while eating at a Pizza Express, with an ambulance having been called at around 8pm on Wednesday, it is understood.

He reacted to an anaesthetic he had earlier in the day for an operation, according to the Sun.

Paramedics checked him over before taking him to hospital as a precaution.

"Stephen has been going through an incredibly tough time of late," a source told paper.

"He is grieving the loss of his dad to whom he was so, so close. He’s also been battling several well-documented health problems, and on Wednesday morning had a procedure requiring a local anaesthetic.

"He took himself off for a quiet, solo dinner that evening, had a few drinks and just reacted incredibly badly. He’s only human, and his dad’s death has hit him hard.

"Stephen immediately felt unwell and concerned staff came over, and called 999. Paramedics checked him over and took him to hospital as a precaution.

"He was also put on the phone to his mum to reassure her that he was OK.

"Stephen is recovering well at home now, and is resting up.

"He’s so grateful for the care he received, and is mortified that he had such an awful — and public — reaction to the anaesthetic."

A spokesperson for Mulhern told the paper: "Stephen has had an incredibly tough time over the past few weeks.

"His beloved father recently passed away which has hit him hard and has been understandably very stressful. In addition, he had a surgical procedure.

“Following the anaesthetic administered, he had a few drinks which made him unwell and he was taken in to hospital as a precaution. He is now back home recovering.”