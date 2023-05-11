Breaking News

Actor Stephen Tompkinson cleared of causing 'traumatic brain injury' to drunk man by punching him outside his house

By StephenRigley

Actor Stephen Tompkinson said 'I just want to go home" as he left court after being cleared of attacking a man following an argument about excessive noise.

The DCI Banks and Ballykisangel star, 57, was accused of punching Karl Poole after he was drunkenly making "strange noises" outside the actor's home in the early hours of 30 May 2021, causing him to fall and suffer traumatic brain injuries.

Newcastle Crown Court heard from the television star on Tuesday that he did not punch Mr Poole and was "not responsible" for the double skull fracture he sustained when his head hit the ground.

Mr Tompkinson said he came out of his house at around 5.30am and challenged Mr Poole and his friend Andrew Hall who were both "heavily intoxicated".

The actor said when he spotted the men it was a "horrible sight" and he had been worried about glass breaking in an area where his partner's child plays.

Giving evidence in his defence, Mr Tompkinson said he put his hand out to stop Mr Poole coming towards him and made contact with his face but that it "wasn't enough to knock a sober man off his feet".

He said it would be "career suicide" to do something as outrageous as assault someone".

