Another Tory MP to stand down at next election as Sunak faces resignation and by-election double crisis

23 June 2023, 16:05

Senior Tory Steve Brine has said he will not stand at the next general election
Senior Tory Steve Brine has said he will not stand at the next general election. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Senior Tory MP Steve Brine will stand down at the next general election - adding his name to a long list of party figures leaving Parliament.

The senior MP, who has represented Winchester since 2010 and is the chairman of the Commons health and social care committee, confirmed his departure in a letter to his local Conservative association.

"When I first entered Parliament I had in my mind to serve for 20 years, or four general elections, whichever came first," he said.

"This wasn't a hard-and-fast rule, and I don't think anyone could have predicted the events of the past 13 years, but it feels like the right time now, for both myself and the family.

"Going forward, I feel I can pursue some of the issues I care about, in health and perhaps elsewhere, outside Parliament as well as within."

Read More: Tory MP David Warburton resigns after sex and drugs investigation - triggering new by-election headache for Sunak

Read More: Tory MPs divided over Boris: Jacob Rees-Mogg slams 'vindictive' report that will 'help not hinder' former PM's return

Mr Brine joins the ranks of Conservative MPs who have decided to stand down at the next general election, which Labour is currently tipped to win after months of strong polling.

Other high-profile names who have already confirmed their departure include former justice secretary Dominic Raab and former health secretary Sajid Javid.

Mr Brine won his Winchester seat by around 1,000 votes at the last general election in 2019, just seeing off a Liberal Democrat challenger.

"During my time as our MP, Susie and I have had two wonderful children and I've put my heart and soul into doing the job," he said in the letter.

"My team and I have done tens of thousands of pieces of casework to date and that quietly remains the bedrock of my work for the people I represent. But that has all come at a price; being away several nights every week, working at pace across this vast constituency when I am home plus every weekend, and just the sheer intensity of this role in the modern age."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Muslim pilgrims gathered at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Nearly 1.5m foreign pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia for annual hajj

Relatives of the passengers on the Titanic have called on explorers to leave the wreckage alone.

‘It’s a graveyard and should be left in peace’: Relatives of Titanic passengers slam tour firms ‘exploiting’ wreckage

Firefighters investigate the explosion site at the school in Bangkok

Exploding fire extinguisher kills student during drill at school in Thailand

London could see 32C temperatures this weekend as the Met Office issues a heat warning for much of England

England under another heat warning - as London braces for 'hottest day of the year' so far this weekend

Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine’s president tells countries to act before Russia attacks nuclear plant

Andrew Tate arriving at court in Bucharest

Andrew Tate put under house arrest again as he awaits Romania rape trial with brother

India Floods

Flooding displaces tens of thousands as monsoon rains batter Indian villages

Sgt Ratana was killed in the custody centre

Handcuffed man, 25, guilty of murdering Met Police sergeant Matt Ratana with revolver in London police station

Breaking
Marius Mihai Draghici admitted the manslaughter of 39 people

People smuggler admits manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants found dead in lorry in Essex

Breaking
Heathrow will see a strike-free summer after a last-minute pay offer was accepted by Unite members today

Heathrow strikes called off after security workers accept inflation-busting pay deal

Paris Mayo will be sentenced on Monday.

Teen mum who fractured newborn son’s skull and left body in bin bag on doorstep sobs as she’s found guilty of murder

Global Climate Finance

Paris climate summit ends without deal on global tax on shipping

Former Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer Adnan Ali arriving at Liverpool Crown Court for sentencing where he was handed five years.

Former police officer who sexually assaulted teenage voluntary cadets jailed for five years

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate house arrest extended in Romania in human trafficking case

The OceanGate CEO tried to convince Jay Bloom the submarine was safer than crossing the road

'Safer than crossing the street': OceanGate CEO's desperate bid to convince businessman to join doomed Titanic trip

Jeremy Hunt met with mortgage providers today

Changes to mortgages announced to help households struggling with soaring interest rates

Latest News

See more Latest News

Junior doctors will take five days of consecutive industrial action in July

Junior doctors to walk out in July for longest-ever NHS industrial action

Nelly Akomah was found fatally injured on Wednesday morning

Man, 28, & woman, 31, arrested at airport after woman, 76 dies in 'burglary gone wrong' in London
Muhammad Arslan killed Hina Bashir

Obsessive killer who followed 'beautiful, bubbly' woman to UK, suffocated her and stuffed her in a suitcase jailed
The Mayor of London was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

'Bring it on!': Sadiq Khan's three word response to speculation Boris Johnson will run to be Mayor of London
A barista has described the crew's poignant final moments on land

Titanic sub crew's poignant last moments on land as cafe worker recalls how 'excited' they were for trip
Hunt is charged in relation to the Somerset gimp sightings

Man accused of being the Somerset Gimp faces knife and public decency charges

Sadiq Khan defended his bid to fly the EU flag above City Hall on the Brexit referendum anniversary

'It's an act of solidarity:' Sadiq Khan defends bid to fly EU flag above City Hall on Brexit anniversary day
Australia Russia

‘Russian diplomat’ occupying vetoed embassy site in Australia

A person called 999 thinking they were being followed by a cat

Police staggered after person calls 999 to say they are being followed by a cat

Mason Greenwood had rape and assault charged dropped by the CPS in February

Mason Greenwood seen training again as Man Utd decision on his future looms after attempted rape charge dropped

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry is 'pleased' with his performance in court, Elton John's husband has said

Prince Harry was 'very pleased' with how he performed in court, Elton John's husband says

Prince Harry wanted to interview Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin about childhood trauma

Prince Harry wanted to 'interview Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump about childhood trauma' for podcast, confusing execs
Meghan Markle has been accused of faking interviews on her podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bid to patent Archetypes brand rejected, in fresh blow after podcast axed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

'How do you know they aren't holiday makers?': James O'Brien targets a Question Time Brexiteer
“Nobody should be appointed or have it by inheritance”

'There is a wealth of experience that we should be mining': Nick Ferrari defends an unelected upper chamber
Tom and Zoe

Migration Policy Expert condemns Greek authorities for 'practically murdering' migrants

Caller brands Rishi Sunak 'clueless' and 'out of his depth' as inflation rises.

'Clueless, no integrity, no plan': This Shelagh Fogarty caller is unimpressed with Rishi Sunak's reassurances on inflation
'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity

'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity
Trevor Phillips

Britain would be less 'cheerful and talented' without Windrush, Broadcaster Trevor Phillips says on 75th anniversary
Tom

Tom Swarbrick caller proposes 'radical' solution to mortgage crisis by 'taking interest rates out entirely'
Shelagh Fogarty

'We all have to make sacrifices': Caller accuses Brits of relying on government for financial bailouts
'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year olds being shorter than western peers

'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year-olds being shorter than western peers
Russ, who works in advertising, has written about his hospital experience for LBC

I have a 10cm cavity and infected bone after an abscess - why did it take weeks to finally get an NHS referral?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit