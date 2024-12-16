Woman arrested for child neglect over death of four-month-old grandson of football manager Steve Bruce

By Kit Heren

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect over the death of the four-month-old grandson of Steve Bruce.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The child, called Madison, was found dead by police at an address in Trafford, Greater Manchester, shortly after 7am on October 18.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said on Monday that a woman, in her 40s, was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on bail as it continued its investigations.

A GMP spokesperson said: "At approximately 7.10am on Friday October 18 2024 officers responded to a concern for welfare in Trafford and sadly found a baby deceased.

"A woman in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of child neglect and has been bailed as we continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this death."

Read more: Football fan found dead hours after being filmed 'making racist gesture at black player'

Read more: England defender warned by FA for writing 'I Love Jesus' on rainbow armband

The Sun reported that Madison lived with his parents, Bruce's daughter Amy, 37, and her former footballer husband Matt Smith, 35.

Bruce, current manager of League One club Blackpool, missed the team's game against Barnsley on October 19 following the incident.

Later that month, the 63-year-old said in a message posted on the club's official X account: "It's been the worst time of my family's entire lives and is something no family should have to endure.

"I'd like to take this opportunity on behalf of all the family to thank everyone for the tributes and messages from inside and outside the footballing world. It has touched us all."

Bruce has managed 13 clubs in the Premier League and in the Football League, including Newcastle, Aston Villa and Birmingham City, in a career in the dugout that has spanned over 25 years.

He was known as one of the best defenders in England in the 1980s and 1990s, playing over 400 times for Manchester United, as well as enjoying at several other clubs.

He won three Premier League titles, three FA Cups and three League Cups in a playing career that lasted from 1979-1998.