Major update in investigation into 'tragic' death of football manager Steve Bruce's four-month-old grandson

27 March 2025, 06:52

Blackpool manager Steve Bruce
Blackpool manager Steve Bruce. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Police have ended the investigation into the death of Steve Bruce's baby grandson, ruling it a "tragic" accident.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The child, called Madison, was found dead by police at an address in Trafford, Greater Manchester, shortly after 7am on October 18 last year.

And a woman in her 40s was arrested in connection with the death in December before being bailed while the investigation continued.

Police have now ended the probe, saying that "while the circumstances are tragic, we don’t believe any criminality was linked to this death.”

Bruce, 64, who is currently Blackpool manager but has taken top jobs at over ten clubs in a career spanning decades, spoke out about his loss this week.

Steve Bruce
Steve Bruce. Picture: Getty

"There’s still not a day where it doesn’t affect you," he said. "It’s been the tragedy of all tragedies.

"Anyone going through the same sort of grief, I feel for them.“

"It’s horrendous that a fine, young, healthy baby boy doesn’t wake up one morning. We'll never come to terms with that. It's agony".

Steve Bruce
Steve Bruce. Picture: Getty

The Sun reported that Madison lived with his parents, Bruce's daughter Amy, 37, and her former footballer husband Matt Smith, 35.

Bruce missed the team's game against Barnsley on October 19 following the incident.

Bruce has managed 13 clubs in the Premier League and in the Football League, including Newcastle, Aston Villa and Birmingham City, in a career in the dugout that has spanned over 25 years.

He was known as one of the best defenders in England in the 1980s and 1990s, playing over 400 times for Manchester United, as well as enjoying at several other clubs.

He won three Premier League titles, three FA Cups and three League Cups in a playing career that lasted from 1979-1998.

