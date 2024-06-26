Dutch volleyball player who raped 12-year-old British schoolgirl qualifies for Paris Olympics

Steven van de Velde was 19 when he flew from the Netherlands to the UK to meet the schoolgirl. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A Dutch international volleyball player who was jailed for raping a 12-year-old British girl has qualified to compete in the Paris Olympics.

Steven Van de Velde, who was 19 at the time of the assault, admitted three counts of rape against a child he met after travelling from Amsterdam in August 2014.

The girl - whom he met and spoke with on social media - was raped at an address in Milton Keynes.

Van de Velde returned to the Netherlands, but was extradited and arrested in January 2016.

He appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court the following month via a video link and sentenced to four years in prison.

However, the sportsman was allowed to return to the Netherlands to complete his sentence and was released after a year.

The 29-year-old has qualified in the national pair with his partner Matthew Immers. Picture: FEDERATION INTERNATIONALE DE VOLLEYBALL

Following van de Velde's early release, a children's charity condemned comments he made.

The NSPCC said: "Van de Velde's lack of remorse and self-pity is breathtaking and we can only begin to imagine how distressed his victim must feel if she sees his comments.

"Grooming can leave a child feeling ashamed or even guilty because they believe they have somehow willingly participated when, in fact, an adult has preyed upon them in order to sexually exploit them."

