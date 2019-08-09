Exclusive

Stevenage Car Cruise Crash: Victim Describes Moment He Was Hit By Out of Control Car

A victim of the Stevenage car cruise crash describes the moment he went unconscious when the two cars collided and woke up to find two broken bones in his leg.

LBC James Gooderson's interviewed Rhys Hunt who was left with broken bones in his leg following the car cruise crash in Stevenage in July that injured seventeen people.

Mr Hunt said he was standing in the central reservation with several others to get good pictures of the cars and that "it was unfortunate that where we were standing is where the vehicles did hit."

He said: "I remember seeing the vehicle pull out and crash into the other vehicle and it was about a 30 second blank spot for me.

"I remember waking up and people were rushing over trying to help everyone. I tried to move my legs but my right leg with the injury of two broken bones... I did just feel my leg dangling there.

Rhys Hunt was injured in the Stevenage car cruise crash. Picture: LBC

"I moved myself over to my girlfriend to help her as I know she has anxiety, she was suffering a bit....I was trying to calm her down."

Rhys Hunt described how first aiders leapt to the scene and someone was handing out water bottles to injured people.

He said: "There was a nice lady there who was in the army cadets, she was constantly with us, trying to help us.

"Everyone was trying to help each other until the paramedics and the police finally turned up."

Watch the full exchange in the video at the top of the page.