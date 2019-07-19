Stevenage Crash: 17 Hurt After Crash At Street Race In Hertfordshire

Seventeen people have been injured after two cars crashed at a car meet event in Stevenage.

The crash, which happened on Monkswood Way at about 9.45pm on Thursday, involved two cars.

Footage from the incident shows the two vehicles colliding at high speed before careering into bystanders.

A black car can be seen turning in from a side road just as a blue car speeds past and clips the slower vehicle, sending both veering off in opposite directions.

Both cars then appear to collide with crowds standing at the side of the road and on the central reservation.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said some of those being treated are seriously injured.

One witness said on Twitter: "I've just witnessed that horrendous crash in Stevenage, no more than 50ft away from me. I'm still trying to process it all."

Another Twitter user said they had spent over an hour holding a girl who was injured in the collision, describing it as "hard to process".

The moment the crash happened in Stevenage. Picture: Adam Freed / SWD

Social media reports suggest the incident happened during a car meet event.

The meets appear to be a weekly event for car enthusiasts, but footage from Thursday evening clearly shows the cars speeding just metres from gathered crowds.

A police spokeswoman said: "There were a number of people in the area at the time and 14 people are presently being treated for injuries, some of which are serious."

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service initially said 12 people had been taken to three hospitals - the Lister Hospital in Stevenage, Watford General Hospital and the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow.

The aftermath of the scene of the Stevenage crash. Picture: LBC

An air ambulance attended the crash and emergency services are expected to remain at the scene for some time.

Police have appealed for witnesses and urged anyone with footage of the incident to keep hold of it.