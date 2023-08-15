Stevie Nicks hit with criticism over ‘privileged’ social media post about Maui fires

Stevie Nicks posted about the fires and drew criticism from her legions of fans
Stevie Nicks posted about the fires and drew criticism from her legions of fans. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Asher McShane

Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks has faced criticism over a ‘self centred’ social media post about the Maui wildfires.

The music icon sparked anger when she said her family’s ‘much needed’ holiday had been ruined a day and a half into their trip.

The wildfires have claimed the lives of at least 99 people, and destroying the historic town of Lahaina.

She wrote: “As I am sure you have heard – the island, Maui, where I own a house I have been staying at since the 80s – and the small village, city, most magical place on earth, Lahaina, burned to the ground over the last few days.

“And to make the situation worse my young niece, her husband, and their little boy had just arrived for a very needed vacation before she started up her school year (on her way to becoming a psychologist) for 10 days. 

“They had one and a half days of fun and then — the fire started.

“The power went out at 5.12am (Tuesday morning) but they had no idea why. It was still out at noon, realizing that many houses had also lost power. It was a mystery.

Stevie Nicks faced criticism over her message about the fires
Stevie Nicks faced criticism over her message about the fires. Picture: Social Media

“My house is 15-20 minutes from Lahaina, but still no-one knew about the fire. We knew here in Houston but there was no way to get Jessi (my niece) on the phone. 

“There was no way to know that this amazing town that had survived so much for so long would burn down and disappear into the history books, leaving so much sadness, destruction, and death behind it in its wake.

“This island, in so many ways, defines Fleetwood Mac and me and our families.

Her message drew a mix of anger and support from fans
Her message drew a mix of anger and support from fans. Picture: Social Media

“My truth was that I wanted a house here just so I could spend time in Lahaina walking the streets; visiting the art galleries – sitting on the rock wall – Most all the opals I wear on my fingers came from a store on Front Street.

“I hope the sweet lady who owned that store was able to grab all her opals and run. I hope she made it out.

“Over the next two days we managed to get Jessi and her family back to us. They put their little boy (he's six) in the back seat with an iPad so he would not see the devastation on the drive up past Lahaina to the airport.

“But they saw it and Jessi and her husband Alec are devastated Now they are back in LA and seeing the news coverage, they are totally freaked out.

Stevie was told to 'Stop focusing on your mansion, family vacation and jewellery' by angry fans
Stevie was told to 'Stop focusing on your mansion, family vacation and jewellery' by angry fans. Picture: Alamy

“They escaped the bullet. My house and surrounding area was not burned. The wind took the fire in a different direction. “

Her post was criticised for being ‘tone deaf’ - as it was focused mainly on the holiday and her jewellery, rather than using her following to raise funds for the stricken island.

One angry fan posted online: “Native Hawaiians lost their homes for generations to come, your niece, at best, vacation was ruined, this is not what you should’ve posted.”

Another said: “I love you, but those people are going to have to start over what took generations to build. They weren't on a vacation, and your house didn't burn down. Also...opals?!”

A third posted: ““Wow Stevie, I’m actually disappointed in your post. People lost their homes and more and you’re going on about your niece not having a vacation home to relax in.”

But others came to her defence, saying she was simply expressing the importance of the island to her and her family.

“She doesn’t just care about her nieces vacation, she’s sharing the story of how she found out and how part of her family was connected to the tragedy that destroyed homes of the indigenous that she cares deeply for,” one fan wrote.

Another fan defended her saying: “You have no idea whether she’s donated or plans to donate to rebuild the island. Or at least to help those in need. What annoys me is that one day you love a celebrity and praise them. The next thing you are ripping them apart for what?”

The fires ran rampant after staring on August 8 - destroying homes and wildlife, with US president Joe Biden also drawing criticism over what appeared to be ‘dismissive’ remarks about the fires.

Asked repeatedly about his response to the fires over the weekend and the rising death toll, the president replied “no comment.”

Officials expect the death toll to rise by 10-20 per day as the search and rescue efforts continue.

