Shoppers run for cover as building partially collapses onto busy north London high street

The rubble collapsed on to Stoke Newington High Street. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

Shoppers had to run for cover after parts of a building came crashing down on to Stoke Newington High Street in north London.

Firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene at 9.30am after parts of a building came crashing down to the street below in a ‘huge ball of orange dust’.

Builders frantically shouted at shoppers to ‘get back’ as the debris came crashing down to the street, engulfing a grocery shop.

People are being advised to avoid the area. NO injuries have been reported.

Front of the building just collapsed on the A10 #StokeNewington pic.twitter.com/QSvpxaR9yd — Christian Howes (@MrHowesC) January 27, 2023

One woman, tweeted: “It was awful. I was moments away from walking under there when it happened. Something needs to be done about these unsafe buildings. I’m so terrified about who was under there. It was busy.”

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a partial building collapse on Stoke Newington High Street.

Holy shit stoke newington NOWW!!! pic.twitter.com/7gBDNQbYdn — Misfits World 🎮📸🕹🎦 (@MisfitsWorld20) January 27, 2023

“Scaffolding at the front of a range of shops and masonry from the roof has fallen into the pavement.

Around 20 people have been evacuated from properties via the rear of the building.

“People have been asked to avoid the area.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called this morning at 9:26am to reports of an incident on Stoke Newington High Street, Hackney.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including one ambulance crew, an incident response officer, members of our hazardous area response team (HART), and a medic in a fast response car.

“Our first medic arrived at the scene in approximately two minutes.

“Our crews are assisting emergency services partners. The incident is still ongoing.”