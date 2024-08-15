Mystery over Stonehenge origins deepens after 'jaw-dropping' discovery

15 August 2024, 00:10 | Updated: 15 August 2024, 00:12

Stonehenge
Stonehenge. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The mystery over Stonehenge's origins has deepened after a "jaw-dropping" discovery.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Most of the monument's bluestones were sourced from the Preseli Hills in Wales - around 150 miles from the site.

But fresh research suggests the largest Altar Stone at the heart of Stonehenge is actually Scottish.

The "remarkable" discovery has left experts "stunned" and busts a century-long held belief about the origins of the bluestone.

It is unclear when the stone arrived at the site on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, but the scientists say it may have been placed within the central horseshoe of stones during the second construction phase at about 2620-2480 BC.

The new discovery implies that one of the most famous stones in the world was moved much further than had been believed - at least 435 miles.

Read more: Yvette Cooper slams 'pathetic' Just Stop Oil as she brands Stonehenge stunt a 'total disgrace'

Read more: Two eco-activists bailed after Stonehenge sprayed with orange paint as bosses say 'no visible damage' to monument

For the last century, the six-tonne sandstone was believed to have come from Wales, with the rest of the bluestones.

After work to examine the stone's chemical composition and mineral grains, scientists can say with 95% confidence that the sandstone is very likely to instead have come from north-east Scotland.

The study involved scientists at Aberystwyth University, University College London and, in Australia, Curtin University and the University of Adelaide.

The findings indicate a striking similarity between the Old Red Sandstone of the Orcadian Basin in north-east Scotland and the Stonehenge Altar Stone.

Stonehenge with winter solstice sunset
Stonehenge with winter solstice sunset. Picture: Alamy

Co-author Professor Richard Bevins, from Aberystwyth University, said: "These findings are truly remarkable - they overturn what had been thought for the past century.

"We have succeeded in working out, if you like, the age and chemical fingerprints of, perhaps, one of the most famous of stones in the world-renowned ancient monument.

"It's thrilling to know that our chemical analysis and dating work has finally unlocked this great mystery.

"We can now say that this iconic rock is Scottish and not Welsh.

"Although we can say that much, and confidently - the hunt will still very much be on to pin down where exactly in the north-east of Scotland the Altar Stone came from."

The scientists used their analysis of the ages of the mineral grains in the stone to create a fingerprint of the source of those grains.

They matched ages found in rocks of the Orcadian Basin found in the north-east of Scotland, and are completely different from Welsh-sourced stones.

Anthony Clarke, from the Timescales of Mineral Systems Group at Curtin University, in Perth, Western Australia, said: "Considering the technological constraints of the Neolithic, our findings raise fascinating questions about how such a massive stone was able to be transported over the vast distance implied.

"Given major overland barriers en route from north-east Scotland to Salisbury Plain, marine transport is one feasible option."

Commenting on the findings, he added: "All four of us were stunned. We couldn't believe it."

Co-author Dr Robert Ixer, of the UCL Institute of Archaeology, said: "This is a genuinely shocking result, but if plate tectonics and atomic physics are correct, then the Altar Stone is Scottish.

"The work prompts two important questions: why and exactly how was the Altar Stone transported from the very north of Scotland, a distance of more than 700 kilometres, to Stonehenge?"

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Students receiving their A level results

Students receive A-level results after facing disruption over pandemic and Raac crisis

The Met Police is failing to investigate crimes and manage offenders adequately, a review has found.

Met Police is failing to investigate crimes and manage offenders adequately, damning report finds

Rail strikes could soon come to an end

Train drivers offered bumper pay deal to end strikes after two years of rail misery

Cisco wants to switch focus to AI (Alamy/PA)

Cisco cuts thousands of jobs as it shifts focus to AI and cybersecurity

Ukraine continued its advancement into the Kursk region on Wednesday

Ukraine 'captures 100 prisoners of war' and 'launches major attack on airfields' as troops take more Russian land

Daryl Taylor

Urgent manhunt for suspected child sex offender, 33, with huge face tattoo - as police offer £5,000 reward

Female polar bear and cub Canada

Remote Arctic radar station worker killed by two polar bears in horror attack

The National Police Chiefs' Council said 1,000 arrests have been made in connection with the recent nationwide unrest.

'Keyboard warrior', 53, and man, 26, who kicked female police officer among latest to be jailed after UK riots

Health workers educating children on the symptoms of the mpox disease (Augustin Mudiayi/Doctors Without Borders/AP)

WHO declares mpox outbreaks in Africa a global health emergency

Katy Perry (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Spain to probe unauthorised Katy Perry music video in protected natural area

Monkeypox was renamed M-pox

Mpox declared a public health emergency - as disease is likened to the 'early days of HIV'

Miah used social media to send on pictures from his holiday to a drug runner

Drug dealer arrested at airport after jetting off on four luxury holidays in four months

Military vehicles with a bomb-damaged building behind

Ukraine claims prisoners taken as it continues incursion into Russia

Hamas political official Osama Hamdan (Malak Harb/AP)

Hamas official says group is losing faith in US over Gaza ceasefire talks

Urgent hunt for brothers 10 and 13 with police 'increasingly concerned' over whereabouts of pair

Urgent hunt for brothers 10 and 13 with police 'increasingly concerned' over pair's whereabouts

Puerto Rico Tropical Weather

Ernesto intensifies into a hurricane and is on a path towards Bermuda

Latest News

See more Latest News

National Television Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Love Island star Molly-Mae announces split from Tommy Fury after 5-year relationship

Jonnie died aged 50 after a battle with cancer

Place in the Sun star Jonnie Irwin left wife nearly £1 million in his will after battle with cancer
Taylor Swift fans prepare for concert amid security fears.

'Not wearing my heels so I can quickly escape': Taylor Swift fans prepare for London shows amid threats of terrorism
The former PM has broken her silence following a prank involving a lettuce-themed banner

'What happened was not funny' Liz Truss breaks silence after storming off stage following lettuce prank
Images show fish belly up in the canal after an alleged chemical leak

Shocking images show ‘hundreds' of fish dead as water tested for cyanide after chemical spill in West Midlands
Nasenspitze eines Airbus A320 der Fluggesellschaft EasyJet - Easy Jet Rolltreppe *** Nose tip of an EasyJet Airbus A320 Easy Jet escalator Copyright: xJoeranxSteinsiekx

EasyJet cancels 232 flights affecting airports across the UK as family holidays thrown into jeopardy
The local community in Beckenham fundraised to give Paul the trip of a lifetime

Waste company embroiled in street cleaner row issues major update following public backlash
Nadine Young holds a childhood photograph of her granddaughter, Ta'Kiya Young.

US police officer charged with fatally shooting pregnant African American woman

Head shot of Donald Trump

Judge rejects Trump’s latest demand to step aside from hush money criminal case

Stephanie, who has a son and daughter with the deceased Mr Cifuentes, said the duo were 'on their way to meet Allah'.

'Broken in ways words cannot describe': Families of Brits found dead in burned-out car in Sweden speak out following deaths

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A collection of King Charles III banknotes have sold at auction for more than £900,000

King Charles banknotes raise more than £900,000 as they sell at auction for more than 11 times face value
The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit