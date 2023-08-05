Storm Antoni rolls in with ‘atrocious’ conditions as ‘unseasonably' strong winds up to 65mph set to batter nation

5 August 2023, 10:03 | Updated: 5 August 2023, 11:25

Storm Antoni is set to batter parts of the UK.
Storm Antoni is set to batter parts of the UK. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Jenny Medlicott

Brits brace for “unseasonably” strong winds which could pose a “danger to life” as the UK's first storm of the year rolls in.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office has said people could be hurt by flying debris during strong winds and buildings could be damaged.

Transport could also be impacted and the forecaster added there is a "chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage".

Storm Antoni is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds of up to 65mph.

The national weather service has said that the south of Wales and south-west England will be hit with winds on Saturday 5 August - with Northern Ireland to face significant rain on the same day.

It warned: "Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible. Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.

Portreath on the north Cornwall coast has been hit by gale force winds.
Portreath on the north Cornwall coast has been hit by gale force winds. Picture: Alamy
The Met Office has issued warnings on the first storm of the year.
The Met Office has issued warnings on the first storm of the year. Picture: Met Office

"Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges may close.

"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

"Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties."

The Met Office names storms with the potential for “medium” or “high” impact to highlight the potential impact of the incoming storm.

Northern Ireland is expected to see the heaviest rainfall, as a yellow warning has been issued for most of the day.

A yellow warning on wind has also been issued from 11am until 7pm in parts of south-west England, including Bath, Plymouth and Bristol.

Amber wind warnings have been made for west Wales, including Swansea, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire.

Read More: August weather forecast: What's the outlook and will the UK get a heatwave?

Read More: What a difference a year makes! Drenched Brits huddle at seaside one year after basking in record 40C sunshine

Stormy weather is set to hit the UK
Stormy weather is set to hit the UK. Picture: Alamy
A woman covers her head with a coat as she walks in the rain...
Other areas of the country will also suffer more unseasonably wet weather. Picture: Getty

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Willington said: "Storm Antoni will bring some potentially disruptive weather on Saturday as it moves from west to east.

"Northern Ireland is likely to see some of the highest rainfall totals, with 40-60mm falling in some spots, but 20-30mm more widely.

"Storm Antoni will also bring strong winds to a swathe of Wales, southwest England and southern coastal areas of England. The strongest winds will affect parts southwest England and southwest Wales where exposed coasts and high ground could see gusts in excess of 60mph.

"In these areas, gusts inland could reach 50-55mph for a time. These windy conditions will likely coincide with high tides which will present an additional challenge for coastal areas."

The Met Office warned that despite the storm being contained to these areas, "many will still see a very wet day, especially in north Wales and north England."

"Busy travel networks at this time of year and the possibility of people having made plans to be outside have resulted in the system meeting our criteria for naming, with a strong chance of disruption for those within the warning areas," it added.

Cornwall will see some of the worst conditions across Britain this weekend.
Cornwall will see some of the worst conditions across Britain this weekend. Picture: Getty

The RAC’s Rod Dennis said: “We expect Saturday to be the worst day on the roads of the summer so far, especially for anyone in the south-west of England – and that’s a lot of people as our research shows it’s the most popular part of the country for leisure trips by car this year.

“Conditions will be atrocious with a wholly unpleasant mix of very strong winds and locally intense rainfall. The best advice is to slow down significantly to stay safe and avoid exposed moorland and coastal routes until the storm passes.

“Drivers towing caravans and trailers need to be particularly careful in these conditions and those with boxes and bikes on the roof should double-check they’re secured properly.

“Drivers should also watch out for fallen trees and be prepared for the disruption they cause.”

The Met Office has also issued a new long-range forecast which suggests that the last throes of summer will see a heatwave.

Britain's national forecaster reads: "During the second half of August, there is a greater chance of more settled spells developing, with warmer and drier conditions becoming slightly more likely than the unseasonably unsettled weather of July.

"However, unsettled conditions are never too far away and so there will likely still be some spells of rain or showers for many areas from time to time.

"Overall, temperatures look like they will recover to at least average, or a little above, however any prolonged dry or hot spells appear to be unlikely."

According to GFS weather forecasts, parts of the UK could hit 32C on August 12.

Late August will see a return to traditional summer weather - akin to the major heatwave seen in July last year which broke records
Late August could see a return to traditional summer weather - akin to the major heatwave seen in July last year which broke records. Picture: Getty

Jim Dale, senior meteorologist for British Weather Services, said the UK will finally experience a delayed start to summer thanks to an Azores high pressure system.

"An Azores high is migrating towards and across us and it all starts this time next week if all goes as currently seen," Jim Dale, senior meteorologist for British Weather Services, told the Express.

He continued: "There should be a south to north progress with 32C in south east England by August 12, in my opinion, though, it's still a forecast for now.

"The gradual change is simply down to a change in airstream; cool northerlies at times this week.

"Warm/hot southerlies later next week as the high pressure tracks across us and then out to the east."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rebecca has revealed how demand has surged following the online row.

'It was just a bit of fun!': Baker in 'free cake' storm reveals business is booming after run-in with Corrie star

Pope Francis addresses worshippers in front of the statue of Our Lady of Fatima at the holy shrine in Fatima, central Portugal

Pope visits shrine in Portuguese town of Fatima

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan arrested after court conviction

Supporters of Niger’s ruling junta hold a Russian flag at the start of a protest called to fight for the country’s freedom and push back against foreign interference in Niamey, Niger, on Thursday

Niger’s junta rulers ‘ask for help from Russian group Wagner’

Norwegian mountain climber Kristin Harila, centre, and her Nepali Sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, right, who on Thursday set a new record by scaling the world’s 14 highest peaks in 92 days arrive at the a

Climber retires after becoming fastest to climb world’s highest 14 peaks

The UK's biggest pride festival is expected to be affected.

All trains to and from Brighton cancelled as UK’s largest pride event faces major disruptions

Paul Cattermole had opened up about his financial hardships in previous years.

’Paul was not in a good way’: S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole died with more than £20,000 in debt amid financial struggles

Navarro went missing from her home shortly before her 15th birthday.

Teen who vanished for four years then appeared 2,000 miles from home moves to site rife with meth and sex crimes

Former US president Donald Trump arrives to speak at a fundraiser event for the Alabama Republican Party in Montgomery, Alabama

Trump boasts that he needs ‘one more indictment to close out this election’

Election 2024 Trump

Prosecutors ask for protective order after Trump post appears to promise revenge

El Salvador Barbie Mania

Funeral home offers pink coffins with Barbie lining

Union Square Crowd

Thousands overwhelm New York’s Union Square for livestreamer’s giveaway

Rish Sunak has pledged to stop the boats - as smuggling gangs offer routes out of the UK to criminals on TikTok

Albanian smuggling gangs offer murderers chance to flee UK for £2,500 as Tories demand end to small boat crossings

NASA Voyager

Nasa restores contact with Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistake led to silence

Cenat has been taken into custody

YouTube star taken into custody after thousands mob PS5 giveaway and descend into violence on New York streets

Guns removed from house

Judge arrested after wife is found shot dead at home

Latest News

See more Latest News

Meghan Markle appears to have been snubbed on her 42nd birthday

Meghan Markle snubbed by royals who refuse to send birthday wishes as expert says they are 'fed up' with her
Rescued walrus calf

Vets prescribe round-the-clock ‘cuddling’ for orphan walrus calf

The Met is taking aim at anti-Ulez vandals

Operation Eremon: Met Police launches new mission to stop anti-Ulez activists wrecking cameras
Bear shot dead in Montana home

Man shocked to find night-time intruder in living room is 20st black bear

Anna Netrebko

Soprano who refused to repudiate Putin sues Metropolitan Opera

A flooded area is seen in Ravne na Koroskem, some 60km (38 miles) north-east of Ljubljana, Slovenia

Torrential rain and flash floods ravage Slovenia

Seren Lewis, 22, from Cardiff, shared the moment she tried on the traditional courtroom outfit of barristers for the first time - weeks after she found out she passed the Bar exam and had qualified in the profession.

Graduate who went viral with video of her passing the Bar gets her first wig and gown in new clip
Police want to speak to this man after a baby was assaulted

Police search for man after baby assaulted in front of mother at London hospital

Storm Antoni is set to batter Britain

'Danger to life' warning as Met Office issues latest alerts with Storm Antoni set to batter Britain
James O'Brien says NHS privitisation is "at the heart of neoliberalism"

James O'Brien fears “Thatcherism” is at the heart of a new NHS privatisation move

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William yet to publicly wish Meghan happy birthday

Kate and William post tweet about rhino documentary - but make no mention of Meghan's 42nd birthday
Sarah has been open about her struggles with the disease on her podcast

Sarah, Duchess of York, names reconstructed breast 'Derek' after breast cancer diagnosis

Harry and Meghan enjoy night out despite claims of Queen memorial snub

Meghan Markle's birthday date night with Prince Harry: Couple seen celebrating after claims of Queen memorial snub

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and Caller Greg on Ulez

Ulez expansion delay has 'cost lives' says this frustrated Shelagh Fogarty caller

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops
Tom Swarbrick on mortgages

It would be 'manifestly unfair' to use taxpayers' money to subsidise mortgages, Tom Swarbrick says
James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'
'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains
Migrant barge isn't safe says anti-racism campaigner

'There were no life jackets!': Anti-racism campaigner says safety of asylum barge is 'shocking'
In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform
Sangita Myska criticises the PM for his behaviour during Farage's Coutts row

'Nigel Farage says jump and the PM says, how high?': Sangita Myska reacts to Rishi Sunak's critique of Coutts executives
Jordan Henderson is a 'massive hypocrite' says Ben Kentish

'Utter hypocrisy!': Ben Kentish lambasts 'supposed LGBTQ+ ally' Jordan Henderson for Saudi Arabia transfer

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit