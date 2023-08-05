Storm Antoni rolls in with ‘atrocious’ conditions as ‘unseasonably' strong winds up to 65mph set to batter nation

Storm Antoni is set to batter parts of the UK. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Jenny Medlicott

Brits brace for “unseasonably” strong winds which could pose a “danger to life” as the UK's first storm of the year rolls in.

The Met Office has said people could be hurt by flying debris during strong winds and buildings could be damaged.

Transport could also be impacted and the forecaster added there is a "chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage".

Storm Antoni is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds of up to 65mph.

The national weather service has said that the south of Wales and south-west England will be hit with winds on Saturday 5 August - with Northern Ireland to face significant rain on the same day.

It warned: "Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible. Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.

Portreath on the north Cornwall coast has been hit by gale force winds. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office has issued warnings on the first storm of the year. Picture: Met Office

"Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges may close.

"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

"Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties."

The Met Office names storms with the potential for “medium” or “high” impact to highlight the potential impact of the incoming storm.

Northern Ireland is expected to see the heaviest rainfall, as a yellow warning has been issued for most of the day.

A yellow warning on wind has also been issued from 11am until 7pm in parts of south-west England, including Bath, Plymouth and Bristol.

Amber wind warnings have been made for west Wales, including Swansea, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire.

Stormy weather is set to hit the UK. Picture: Alamy

Other areas of the country will also suffer more unseasonably wet weather. Picture: Getty

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Willington said: "Storm Antoni will bring some potentially disruptive weather on Saturday as it moves from west to east.

"Northern Ireland is likely to see some of the highest rainfall totals, with 40-60mm falling in some spots, but 20-30mm more widely.

"Storm Antoni will also bring strong winds to a swathe of Wales, southwest England and southern coastal areas of England. The strongest winds will affect parts southwest England and southwest Wales where exposed coasts and high ground could see gusts in excess of 60mph.

"In these areas, gusts inland could reach 50-55mph for a time. These windy conditions will likely coincide with high tides which will present an additional challenge for coastal areas."

The Met Office warned that despite the storm being contained to these areas, "many will still see a very wet day, especially in north Wales and north England."

"Busy travel networks at this time of year and the possibility of people having made plans to be outside have resulted in the system meeting our criteria for naming, with a strong chance of disruption for those within the warning areas," it added.

Cornwall will see some of the worst conditions across Britain this weekend. Picture: Getty

The RAC’s Rod Dennis said: “We expect Saturday to be the worst day on the roads of the summer so far, especially for anyone in the south-west of England – and that’s a lot of people as our research shows it’s the most popular part of the country for leisure trips by car this year.

“Conditions will be atrocious with a wholly unpleasant mix of very strong winds and locally intense rainfall. The best advice is to slow down significantly to stay safe and avoid exposed moorland and coastal routes until the storm passes.

“Drivers towing caravans and trailers need to be particularly careful in these conditions and those with boxes and bikes on the roof should double-check they’re secured properly.

“Drivers should also watch out for fallen trees and be prepared for the disruption they cause.”

The Met Office has also issued a new long-range forecast which suggests that the last throes of summer will see a heatwave.

Britain's national forecaster reads: "During the second half of August, there is a greater chance of more settled spells developing, with warmer and drier conditions becoming slightly more likely than the unseasonably unsettled weather of July.

"However, unsettled conditions are never too far away and so there will likely still be some spells of rain or showers for many areas from time to time.

"Overall, temperatures look like they will recover to at least average, or a little above, however any prolonged dry or hot spells appear to be unlikely."

According to GFS weather forecasts, parts of the UK could hit 32C on August 12.

Late August could see a return to traditional summer weather - akin to the major heatwave seen in July last year which broke records. Picture: Getty

Jim Dale, senior meteorologist for British Weather Services, said the UK will finally experience a delayed start to summer thanks to an Azores high pressure system.

"An Azores high is migrating towards and across us and it all starts this time next week if all goes as currently seen," Jim Dale, senior meteorologist for British Weather Services, told the Express.

He continued: "There should be a south to north progress with 32C in south east England by August 12, in my opinion, though, it's still a forecast for now.

"The gradual change is simply down to a change in airstream; cool northerlies at times this week.

"Warm/hot southerlies later next week as the high pressure tracks across us and then out to the east."