Brits suffer travel chaos as Storm Ashley set to batter UK into Monday after sodden Sunday

Travel disruption and flood warnings have been issued amid Storm Ashley. Picture: Met Office/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Storm Ashley has wreaked havoc across Britain and Ireland today - as travel plans were wrecked by the first named storm of the season.

More weather warnings are in place tonight - as Northern Ireland is hit with an amber alert by the Met Office because of high-winds and the possibility of power outages.

Further yellow weather warnings cover Scotland, Northern Ireland, north-west England and north Wales until midnight.

Alerts will stay in place in Scotland until 9am on Monday.

80 miles-per-hour winds cancelled dozens of flights as the storm bore down on Ireland and Northern Ireland.

As Storm Ashley swept across the UK on Sunday, drivers in Scotland were cautioned to stay away from travelling on the roads where possible.

The strong gusts of the storm also impacted ferry services, with some ferries in the west coast of Scotland - served by ferry operator CalMac - facing cancellations throughout the day.

Extreme weather conditions at sea and high winds have led to the routes of the islands of Arran, Bute, Lewis being cut off.

P&O Ferries confirmed that cancellations will be in force for sailings between Larne in Northern Ireland and Cairnryan in south west Scotland.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather alert for some parts of the UK. Picture: Met Office

ScotRail said services will be subject to "precautionary speed restrictions" from 4pm on Sunday until Monday morning for services in the west and north Highlands, Ayrshire and Stranraer.

Perth and Inverness will see similar restrictions from 6pm.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said there are "very strong, severe gales" on Sunday, which coincide with high spring tides, which could also result in "very large waves".

Mr Stroud added that gale force winds are expected to continue through to Monday morning, resulting in "fallen debris and trees". This could have an impact on commuter journeys at the start of the week.

The Met Office issued the north west of Scotland with an amber weather warning, stating: "Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties."

This alert will remain in place from 9am until midnight on Sunday.

The whole of Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well as some parts of north-west England and Wales, have also been issued with a yellow warning for Sunday. This alert will be in force between 3am and midnight.

'Flood warnings'

As of Sunday morning, the Environment Agency listed 41 active flood warnings, meaning that flooding is expected.

There are a further 127 'possible' flood alerts.

The flooding concerns areas of the River Severn, the south Cornwall coast, the Wye Estuary, and the Cumbrian coastline.

Natural Resources Wales confirmed there are three flood warnings and 14 flood alerts in place.

Dale, Pendine, and Kidwelly are among the affected areas.

Meanwhile, 21 flood warnings and 16 alerts have been announced by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

Some of these areas include Nith Tidal, Southerness Point, and Loch Ryan.

Flood warnings have been issued to some parts of the UK. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office said Sunday will be a "widely windy day" with storm-force wins expected in the north west.

Meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said: "Parts of western Scotland could see gusts of 70-80mph during the afternoon. It will turn drier and brighter across much of England and Wales with some sunny spells during the afternoon."

Police Scotland have advised motorists to "plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel where possible" before the "strong likelihood" of disruption on roads.