Travel chaos as Storm Ashley batters UK with 80mph winds and heavy rain - with more than 40 flood warnings in place

20 October 2024, 12:33 | Updated: 20 October 2024, 12:37

Travel disruption and flood warnings have been issued amid Storm Ashley
Picture: Met Office/Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The first named storm of the season is set to cause travel disruption and heavy flooding.





As Storm Ashley sweeps across the UK, drivers in Scotland have been cautioned to stay away from travelling on the roads where possible.

The strong gusts of the storm have also impacted ferry services, with some ferries in the west coast of Scotland - served by ferry operator CalMac - facing cancellations for the remainder of the day.

Extreme weather conditions at sea and high winds have led to the routes of the islands of Arran, Bute, Lewis being cut off.

P&O Ferries confirmed that cancellations will be in force for sailings between Larne in Northern Ireland and Cairnryan in south west Scotland.

Read more: 'Danger to life' warning as Storm Ashley forms 'weather bomb' with 80mph winds and heavy rain set to strike

Read more: Exact date Storm Ashley set to batter UK as severe weather warning issued ahead of winds of up to 80mph

ScotRail said services will be subject to "precautionary speed restrictions" from 4pm on Sunday until Monday morning for services in the west and north Highlands, Ayrshire and Stranraer.

Perth and Inverness will see similar restrictions from 6pm.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said there are "very strong, severe gales" on Sunday, which coincide with high spring tides, which could also result in "very large waves".

Mr Stroud added that gale force winds are expected to continue through to Monday morning, resulting in "fallen debris and trees". This could have an impact on commuter journeys at the start of the week.

The Met Office issued the north west of Scotland with an amber weather warning, stating: "Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties."

This alert will remain in place from 9am until midnight on Sunday.

The whole of Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well as some parts of north-west England and Wales, have also been issued with a yellow warning for Sunday. This alert will be in force between 3am and midnight.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather alert for some parts of the UK
Picture: Met Office

'Flood warnings'

As of Sunday morning, the Environment Agency listed 41 active flood warnings, meaning that flooding is expected.

There are a further 127 'possible' flood alerts.

The flooding concerns areas of the River Severn, the south Cornwall coast, the Wye Estuary, and the Cumbrian coastline.

Natural Resources Wales confirmed there are three flood warnings and 14 flood alerts in place.

Dale, Pendine, and Kidwelly are among the affected areas.

Meanwhile, 21 flood warnings and 16 alerts have been announced by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

Some of these areas include Nith Tidal, Southerness Point, and Loch Ryan.

Flood warnings have been issued to some parts of the UK
Picture: Alamy

The Met Office said Sunday will be a "widely windy day" with storm-force wins expected in the north west.

Meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said: "Parts of western Scotland could see gusts of 70-80mph during the afternoon. It will turn drier and brighter across much of England and Wales with some sunny spells during the afternoon."

Police Scotland have advised motorists to "plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel where possible" before the "strong likelihood" of disruption on roads.

