Storm Bert bashes Britain: Five die after flooding with more weather warnings in place for Monday

25 November 2024, 00:30 | Updated: 25 November 2024, 00:38

More weather warnings are in place for Monday after Storm Bert saw five Brits die over the weekend.
More weather warnings are in place for Monday after Storm Bert saw five Brits die over the weekend.

By Chay Quinn

More weather warnings are in place for Monday after Storm Bert saw five Brits die over the weekend.

Yellow wind warnings are in place for areas of Scotland on Monday - after a weekend of flooding caused by Storm Bert.

The flooding saw five die across the UK.

A man in his 80s died after his car went into the water in Lancashire on Sunday.

Lancashire Police said he was recovered from the water on Cockhill Lane, Foulridge, shortly after 4.15pm on Sunday but was later pronounced dead at hospital.

Read More: Body found in search for man, 75, who went missing while walking his dog near river during Storm Bert

Earlier on Sunday a body was found in the search for a 75-year-old man who went missing while walking his dog during Storm Bert on Saturday.

Brian Perry had last been seen at around 4.30pm on Saturday wearing a red Berghaus waterproof jacket and accompanied by his wife and dog, North Wales Police said.

The killer storm also caused chaos on Saturday, with three people dying on the roads and thousands of homes being left without power.

A man in his 60s died after a tree fell on a car on the A34 near Winchester, Hampshire Police said.

The force was called at 7.47am on Saturday to the southbound carriageway between Kings Worthy and Winnall and found the driver of a black Mercedes E350 dead at the scene.

Two other fatal collisions happened as the storm took hold in England.

A 34-year-old man died in a single-vehicle collision in the early hours of Saturday, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers found a blue Renault Captur, which had been travelling towards Saltaire, had collided with a wall.

Lancashire Police said he was recovered from the water on Cockhill Lane, Foulridge, shortly after 4.15pm on Sunday but was later pronounced dead at hospital.

The Prime Minister said on Sunday he is in touch with Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan after the River Taff burst its banks this morning.

Emergency services were called out to deal with flooding in parts of South Wales as a major incident was declared.

Storm Bert has continued to bring heavy rain and strong winds across the UK - with around 400 flood warnings and alerts in place in England, Wales and Scotland.

Ms Morgan said it has been "a really difficult weekend" and it is "absolutely devastating" for those affected by flooding after Storm Bert hit.

Speaking to broadcasters, Baroness Morgan said: "It's been a really difficult weekend, and I'd like to thank the emergency services for all the support they're giving to the people affected.

"I think this is the second time that many of those have suffered as a result of the storm. There's been huge investments since the last storm hit, so we've managed to protect lots more properties than last time. But obviously this is absolutely devastating, just before Christmas for those people who have been impacted."

Chris Bryant, the MP for Rhondda and Ogmore, said: "I am deeply saddened to witness the devastation caused by last night's storm and the severe flooding across our communities.

"The flooding across areas in the Rhondda and Ogmore is unprecedented. I have never seen it on this scale before.

"My team and I are working tirelessly to support those impacted, and I want to assure everyone that the Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, Bridgend County Borough Council and Dwr Cymru teams are doing everything in their power to respond to this crisis."

Scenes from Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taff, South Wales

Meanwhile, London's Winter Wonderland event in Hyde Park was forced to shut down due to safety fears.

A spokesperson said: "All affected ticket holders have been contacted directly."

"The safety of our visitors and staff are our top priority and we are sorry for any disappointment caused," they added.

"With better weather forecast in the coming week, we anticipate operating as normal from Monday, and look forward to welcoming guests again soon.

"Please keep an eye on our official channels for further updates."

Locked gates at Hyde Park in London which has been closed to the public during Storm Bert
Locked gates at Hyde Park in London which has been closed to the public during Storm Bert.

The Royal Parks also confirmed that eight major parks had been closed, including all facilities from cafes, kiosks, and cycleways.

The parks affected include Hyde Park, St James's Park, Green Park, Regent's Park, Greenwich Park, Richmond Park, Bushy Park, Kensington Gardens and Brompton Cemetery.

Read more: Storm Bert to wreak more havoc as more than 200 flood warnings issued across the UK for Sunday

Read more: Trains, planes and roads in chaos as Storm Bert sweeps UK with 82 mph winds and heavy snow

