'Danger to life' warning as Storm Bert batters Britain for second day with more than 200 flood alerts in place

Storm Bert i battering Britain for a second day. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Emma Soteriou

A "danger to life" warning has been issued as Storm Bert batters Britain for a second day.

A yellow wind warning has come into force for large parts of England, with gusts of up to 65mph expected in some places.

Another yellow warning for rain remains in place for much of south-west of England, where the Met Office is warning some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.

There is also potential for fast flowing or deep floodwater to cause danger to life, the Met Office said.

Dozens of red flood warnings have been issued, meaning flooding is expected and residents and business owners should "act now".

The worst-hit areas have seen dozens of millimetres of rain overnight, with flood alerts concentrated in Wales, the south-west and north-west of England.

The storm has once again caused travel disruption, with the M48 Severn Bridge in Gloucestershire closed due to strong winds.

The A66 in North Yorkshire and Cumbria is also closed to high-sided and vulnerable vehicles in both directions between the A1M and M6 because of the gusty weather.

Fallen trees also caused delays on Sunday morning, with one blocking the railway between Reading and Basingstoke.

In Surrey, all lines between Cobham & Stoke D'abernon and Oxshott were blocked by a fallen tree.

It comes after the killer storm caused chaos on Saturday, with three people dying on the roads and thousands of homes being left without power.

A man in his 60s died after a tree fell on a car on the A34 near Winchester, Hampshire Police said.

The force was called at 7.47am on Saturday to the southbound carriageway between Kings Worthy and Winnall and found the driver of a black Mercedes E350 dead at the scene.

Two other fatal collisions happened while the storm took hold in England.

A 34-year-old man died in a single-vehicle collision in the early hours of Saturday, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers found a blue Renault Captur, which had been travelling towards Saltaire, had collided with a wall.

It is unclear if the incident was related to Storm Bert but it is understood the road was not affected by ice.

Meanwhile, in Northamptonshire, a man in his 40s died in a crash on the A45 near Flore.

Northamptonshire Police said the collision, at around 8.20am on Saturday, involved a silver Toyota Corolla and a dark grey Hyundai i30 Active.

It is not clear whether the incident was linked to the storm.