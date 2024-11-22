Brits warned to stock up on food and water as Storm Bert to bring snow, heavy rain and flooding

22 November 2024, 20:47

Storm Bert is set to bring snow and heavy winds
Storm Bert is set to bring snow and heavy winds. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Storm Bert is set to bring snow, rain and high winds to parts of the UK this weekend, with flooding and travel disruption possible - with British people even warned to stock up on food and water.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The storm is expected to reach the UK on Saturday and the Met Office is expecting it to bring "heavy rain, strong winds and disruptive snow to parts of the UK through the weekend".

An amber alert for heavy snow and ice will be in force between 7am and 5pm on Saturday in an area north of Scotland's central belt, where 10-20cm is likely on ground above 200 metres and potentially as much as 20-40cm on hills above 400 metres.

The warning covers parts of Angus, Perth and Kinross, Stirlingshire, Aberdeenshire and some of the Highlands and Argyll and Bute.

Meanwhile, yellow wind, rain and snow warnings cover much of the rest of the UK. Wind warnings cover Scotland from 5am until 7pm on Saturday.

British Gas said people should stockpile enough goods for three days if heavy snow disrupts travel and power.

"It’s a good habit to have at least three days’ worth of food and essentials stored in an easy-to-reach part of your home," the company said.

"That’s things like medicines, drinking water, non-perishable food and snacks and extra blankets.”

Read more: Brits brace for Storm Bert: Met Office issues amber weather warning for snow - with up to 40cm set to fall

Read more: Storm Bert set to bring snow, blizzards and downpours as four days of weather warnings issued

Aberystwyth Wales UK weather 22nd November 2024 Storm Bert nears the west coast of Wales, strong winds drive in big waves that crash over the harbour and promenade sea defences, Credit: mike davies/Alamy Live News
Aberystwyth Wales UK weather 22nd November 2024 Storm Bert nears the west coast of Wales, strong winds drive in big waves that crash over the harbour and promenade sea defences, Credit: mike davies/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Rain and snow warnings cover northern England from 4am to 9am and Northern Ireland from midnight on Friday until 11am on Saturday. Rain warnings cover much of Wales from 6am on Saturday until 6am on Sunday, and south-west England from 6am on Saturday until 11.45pm.

A wind warning also covers coastal areas of southern England from 3pm until 9pm on Saturday.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said Storm Bert was a "multi-hazard event".

"We're looking at strong winds, some high snowfall accumulation, heavy rain, all in various different parts of the UK," he said.

"So it's quite a complex weather set-up for the weekend. Generally speaking, it's a very unsettled weekend of weather ahead."

He advised the public to keep an eye on the weather in their areas.

A visitor to the Italian Gardens walks between fountains in Hyde Park, London. Many Britons again faced freezing temperatures overnight ahead of a frosty and icy morning and the arrival of Storm Bert on the weekend. Picture date: Friday November 22, 2024.
A visitor to the Italian Gardens walks between fountains in Hyde Park, London. Many Britons again faced freezing temperatures overnight ahead of a frosty and icy morning and the arrival of Storm Bert on the weekend. Picture date: Friday November 22, 2024. Picture: Alamy

"Because of the different nature of the weather across the UK, people really need to have an idea of what the forecast is for them specifically.

"Further south it's wind and rain, further north it's snow then rain and wind. So it really depends on where you are in the UK. Keep on top of the forecast for your area, and prepare as necessary.

"Obviously, with snow and ice there could be some pretty tricky conditions, especially in the morning (on Saturday), so if you are going to leave the house pay attention to what's going on in your area with the local authorities."

Avanti West Coast advised customers not to travel north of Preston - including Lancaster, Oxenholme, Penrith, Carlisle, Glasgow and Edinburgh - on Saturday because of the expected disruption from Storm Bert.

"If you were due to travel on this route, your existing ticket can now be used anytime from Friday November 22 to the end of service on Monday November 25," the train company said.

Balmoral Castle
Balmoral Castle. Picture: Alamy

It warned there was still a risk of disruption elsewhere in the UK and said if trains were delayed or cancelled because of the storm and customers abandoned their journeys as a result, they could claim a fee-free refund from where they bought their tickets.

If passengers continued their journeys but were delayed by 15 minutes or more, they could claim Delay Repay compensation.

RAC Breakdown spokeswoman Alice Simpson warned drivers to be aware of "rapidly changing conditions" on the roads because of Storm Bert.

"Persistent downpours will lead to areas of standing water, so it's important to keep speeds down as the risk of losing control through aquaplaning on a thin layer of water is far greater," she said.

"Drivers should also be very wary of puddles as they can sometimes hide dangerous potholes beneath that can cause expensive damage to vehicles.

The DFDS ferry King Seaway battles rough seas near Tynemouth pier lighthouse on the river Tyne.
The DFDS ferry King Seaway battles rough seas near Tynemouth pier lighthouse on the river Tyne. Picture: Alamy

"Strong winds increase the risk of debris falling into the road which makes journeys more challenging, particularly in exposed coastal areas where drivers might be at risk of being buffeted off course.

"Routes in Scotland, especially rural ones, look likely to face disruption from fresh snow that is forecast on Friday and Saturday. We encourage motorists to stick to major roads where possible and take extra care in the worst-affected areas.

"Those who have to drive should stay tuned to weather forecasts and allow plenty of time to de-ice and de-mist your vehicle, as it's dangerous and illegal to drive looking out of a small gap in a frozen windscreen."

