More flooding 'likely' this week in parts of UK after Storm Bert brings torrential rain and flooding

26 November 2024, 00:39

More flooding is "likely" this week after Storm Bert brought weather chaos to the UK
More flooding is "likely" this week after Storm Bert brought weather chaos to the UK. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

More flooding is "likely" this week after Storm Bert brought torrential rain over the weekend, the Environment Secretary said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Steve Reed said its impacts "should be less severe" than they were on Sunday and Monday morning.

It comes as communities in England and Wales were starting a "massive clean-up" following the widespread flooding.

Hundreds of homes were left under water, roads were turned into rivers and winds of more than 80mph were recorded across parts of the UK.

Residents in some affected areas have said they do not believe the chaos will by cleared by Christmas.

A bench is surrounded by flood water from the River Avon
A bench is surrounded by flood water from the River Avon. Picture: Getty

Mr Reed told the Commons on Monday evening that an estimated 107 properties have flooded across England.

He added: "Further flooding is sadly likely over the next few days as water levels rise in slower flowing rivers such as the Severn and the Ouse.

"The Environment Agency anticipates that any impacts should be less severe than we have seen in recent days."

Rob Scholes, 75, walking through flood water as a mud slide has forced people from their homes in Cwmtillery, Wales
Rob Scholes, 75, walking through flood water as a mud slide has forced people from their homes in Cwmtillery, Wales. Picture: Alamy

A man in his 80s died after his car entered water at a ford in Colne, Lancashire, on Saturday, while a body was found in the search for Brian Perry, 75, who went missing while walking his dog near the Afon Conwy river in North Wales on the same day.

A severe flood warning, meaning there is danger to life, was still in place in Billing Aquadrome holiday park and the surrounding parks next to the River Nene in Northampton on Monday evening.

There were also 127 flood warnings in England and six flood warnings in Wales.

Flooded caravans at Billing Aquadrome Holiday Park near Northampton, Northamptonshire
Flooded caravans at Billing Aquadrome Holiday Park near Northampton, Northamptonshire. Picture: Alamy

