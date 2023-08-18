End of summer? Storm Betty to batter Brits as Met Office warns of 70mph winds, with 'danger to life' in London

18 August 2023, 12:21

Storms are set to batter the UK this weekend
Storms are set to batter the UK this weekend. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Brits are set to be drenched next week as Storm Betty batters much of the country, with the Met Office issuing a "danger to life" warning for a separate storm over London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Many people in the UK have been enjoying a brief glimpse of the sun this week amid a very wet summer.

But the warm weather appears to be coming to an end for much of the country, as Storm Betty approaches.

Betty is the second named storm of this August "and is likely to bring very strong winds, and some heavy and thundery downpours to parts of the UK," the Met office said, as it issued a yellow warning for wind and rain on Friday and Saturday.

The storm, which is approaching from the Atlantic, will hit the west of England, Scotland and Wales hard, although Ireland will have a greater impact.

Read more: Thunderstorms to sweep UK as weather warning issued ahead of scorching weekend

Read more: Met Office issues six-hour weather warning as Britain braced for thunderstorms

Storms are set to hit the UK this weekend
Storms are set to hit the UK this weekend. Picture: Alamy
Storms are set to hit the UK this weekend
Storms are set to hit the UK this weekend. Picture: Alamy
Storms are set to hit the UK this weekend
Storms are set to hit the UK this weekend. Picture: Alamy

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: "Friday and Saturday will see unseasonably wet and windy conditions for much of the UK.

"While Storm Betty will have higher impacts in Ireland, exposed Irish Sea coasts of the UK could see gusts in excess of 70mph, with around 50mph more widely.

"Storm Betty is also bringing some large accumulations of rainfall for the time of year, with some spots of Northern Ireland seeing around 80mm of rain, though between 15-25mm is expected more widely.

"Parts of Scotland could see similarly high accumulations, especially over higher ground."

Storms are set to hit the UK this weekend
Storms are set to hit the UK this weekend. Picture: Met Office

The Met Office has also issued a thunderstorm warning for London and the south-east on Friday and Saturday.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail," forecasters said.

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Storm Antoni hit earlier this month
Storm Antoni hit earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance that some communities become temporarily cut off by flooded roads.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."

The first named storm of August was called Antoni.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jeremy Clarkson hit back at a fan after making a joke.

‘If you want to ruin farmers go to the supermarket!’: Jeremy Clarkson hits back at farm critic after making bold joke

Austrian Chancellor

Former Austrian leader charged with giving false evidence to an inquiry

Laurence Hayden (L) conspired with Leslie Allen (R)

Watch dealer ‘Del Boy’ with low IQ jailed after winking at juror in conspiracy to fix drugs trial

Evergrande building

China’s Evergrande asks court to approve debt plan and rejects bankruptcy claims

Tareena Shakil has launched social media accounts after de-radicalising, having been convicted of being part of Isis

'I couldn't care less what people think': Mum jailed for joining Isis re-invents herself as TikTok influencer

Firefighter

Firefighters battle through the night to halt wildfire in Tenerife

Stockton Rush thought he was acting for the good of humanity

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush thought he was acting 'for the good of humanity' with doomed Titan sub descent

Canada Wildfires

Wildfire nears capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories

A 'heat dome' is expected to bring high temperatures to parts of Europe

Europe to be hit by high temperature ‘heat dome’ in coming days

Banks will be fined for not giving access to cash

Banks to be fined for not giving access to cash, as ATM group chief says law change 'just in time'

Police are looking for a man dressed as a construction worker over thefts of Ulez cameras

Police hunt man in hard hat and high-vis over Ulez camera theft in crackdown on so-called Blade Runners

Niger Coup

Niger’s neighbours running out of options as chiefs consider military force

The aftermath of the drone attack on Moscow

Powerful explosion rocks central Moscow as Ukrainian drone downed near Kremlin

Wildfires have forced thousands of Tenerife residents to evacuate their homes

Tenerife wildfire that has forced thousands to flee their homes 'is out of control'

Graham Linehan performs in the street after being cancelled by venues at the Edinburgh Festival

Graham Linehan breaks down in tears during defiant street performance after being cancelled at Edinburgh Festival

There have been calls for pubs to be allowed to open earlier for the women's World Cup final

Battle to open pubs early for Lionesses: Nick Ferrari urges government to 'pull its finger out' ahead of World Cup final

Latest News

See more Latest News

Residents wait to be allowed back inside their homes

Strong earthquake and aftershock shake Colombia’s capital

Former President Trump Speaks At The South Carolina GOP Silver Elephant Dinner In Columbia

Donald Trump slams Fox News demanding they stop using photos of him looking 'big and orange'
Harry and Meghan are set to make their first joint public appearance since May at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for first joint public appearance since New York paparazzi chase
The owners of the Crooked House are set to address the pub's controversy

Crooked House owners fly to Corfu and £20,000 a week villa - and 'plan to address pub controversy on return'
Hawaii Fires

Maui emergency services chief resigns after criticism for not activating sirens

Britney Spears' husband has filed for divorce

'I wish her the best always': Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari breaks silence after filing for divorce
Tributes have poured in for Sir Michael Parkinson after he died aged 88

'I'm getting towards the end': Emotional Dickie Bird recalls final words with Sir Michael Parkinson before his death
There have been calls for pubs to be allowed to open earlier for the women's World Cup final

Battle to open pubs early for Lionesses: Government backs move to relax alcohol licensing laws ahead of World Cup final
Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro

Hacker claims Bolsonaro asked him to hack into voting system ahead of 2022 vote

Pregnant porn star spared jail after using pram to shoplift booze and jewellery in order to fund cocaine habit

Pregnant porn star spared jail after using pram to shoplift booze and jewellery in order to fund cocaine habit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Harry and Meghan are set to be invited to Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology
King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind the Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels
Nick Ferrari

'Spain sends its Queen and we send the Culture Secretary', criticises Nick Ferrari ahead of World Cup final
In Great Britain, the United Kingdom, people should afford food’: caller is distraught at the state of his country

'In Great Britain people should afford food’: Caller is distraught over the inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari caller on grading

'How do you prepare someone for that?' Irate dad vents frustrations as grading returns to pre-pandemic levels
James O'Brien

‘The less you’ve got, the more you have at stake', says James O'Brien as A-level results are released
James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return
James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit