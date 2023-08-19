Storm Betty hits UK as police warn of flooded roads and fallen trees after motorway shut

19 August 2023, 12:00

Waves crash against a sea wall in South Wales early on Saturday
Waves crash against a sea wall in South Wales early on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Trees have fallen onto flooded roads and a motorway was shut as Storm Betty reached the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police warned that drivers should be cautious amid heavy rain and high winds as winds reached 66mph in Capel Curig, Wales overnight.

The M1 motorway in Belfast was closed between 4am and 6am on Saturday due to a fallen tree.

The Police Service for Northern Ireland (PSNI) told motorists to "heed any road closure signage".

A spokesperson said: "Motorists should continue to proceed carefully and at lower speeds, bearing in mind the impact of this weather on stopping distances and braking."

It came as a separate danger to life warning was issued for London and the south east of England on Friday and Saturday.

Read more: Met Office issues six-hour weather warning as Britain braced for thunderstorms

Read more: Thunderstorms to sweep UK as weather warning issued ahead of scorching weekend

A car moves around a fallen tree in Ireland on Saturday
A car moves around a fallen tree in Ireland on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

Betty is the second named storm of this August "and is likely to bring very strong winds, and some heavy and thundery downpours to parts of the UK," the Met office said, as it issued a yellow warning for wind and rain on Friday and Saturday.

The storm, which is approaching from the Atlantic, will hit the west of England, Scotland and Wales hardest, although Ireland has seen the worst impacts.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: "Friday and Saturday will see unseasonably wet and windy conditions for much of the UK.

"While Storm Betty will have higher impacts in Ireland, exposed Irish Sea coasts of the UK could see gusts in excess of 70mph, with around 50mph more widely.

"Storm Betty is also bringing some large accumulations of rainfall for the time of year, with some spots of Northern Ireland seeing around 80mm of rain, though between 15-25mm is expected more widely.

"Parts of Scotland could see similarly high accumulations, especially over higher ground."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russian attack site

Zelensky visits Sweden for first time since full-scale war with Russia

Ecowas chief

Last-ditch diplomatic bid to find solution to Niger crisis

Orca performing at a water park

Killer whale dies at Miami Seaquarium after half-century in captivity

Migrants are pictured making the perilous journey on a dinghy

Channel smugglers 'offering buy one get one free deals so migrants can try again'

Chinese warship

China launches military drills as warning after Taiwan official appears in US

Owner Adam Taylor told a journalist to 'p*** off and let us have a holiday'

'P*** off and let us have a holiday': Crooked House owners deny responsibility for pub blaze

Canada Wildfires

Thousands flee raging wildfire in Canada’s Northwest Territories

Exclusive
An anonymous mother of a baby who was cared for by Lucy Letby has spoken to Lucy Letby.

‘I was afraid to leave my baby with her’: Mother says despite 'gut instinct' she did not complain about Lucy Letby

Dominican Republic Explosion

Dominican officials blame plastics company for explosion that killed 31 people

Here is a selection of text messages sent by Lucy Letby to colleagues during her 12-month attack spree at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Revealed: Disturbing text messages Lucy Letby sent as she killed babies

Michael Jackson in 2005

Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits revived by appeals court

Cyprus UN Turkey

UN peacekeepers trying to halt road work inside Cyprus’ buffer zone attacked

A mother has said she fears child murderer Lucy Letby attacked her newborn baby as an act of revenge the day after she made a complaint about the nurse.

Mother fears child murderer Lucy Letby attacked her newborn baby out of revenge after she made a complaint

Camp David Summit

US, Japan and South Korea agree to expand security ties at historic summit

Staff were made to apologise to Lucy Letby after raising concerns

Doctors who raised concerns over Lucy Letby were ordered to apologise – as probe launched into handling of the case

Surrey Police have identified the three individuals they are looking for.

Police hunt father, stepmother and uncle in connection with death of Sara Sharif, 10, in Surrey

Latest News

See more Latest News

Camp David summit

US, Japan and South Korea open summit to bolster Pacific security

Sweden Koran

Woman sprays Koran-burning protester in Sweden with fire extinguisher

Bonnie Prince Charlie's appearance has been revealed using 3D mapping

'Bonnie' Prince Charlie? How handsome rebel prince may have looked revealed using 3D mapping technology
Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven babies

Families of Lucy Letby’s victims say verdict ‘will not take away extreme hurt, anger and distress’
Hawaii Fires

Maui emergency services chief resigns after criticism for not activating sirens

Lucy Letby feigned concern during her police interview

Inside Lucy Letby's chilling police interview as killer nurse feigns 'concern' during interrogation
Lucy Letby's mother sobbed as her first guilty verdict was delivered.

'This can't be right': Lucy Letby’s mother sobbed as baby-killer daughter was found guilty of murder
Lucy Letby

Who is Lucy Letby? How the 'kind and geeky girl' became the UK's most prolific child killer
LBC Reporter Tom Dunn covered the Letby case from start to finish, this is his view from the court benches.

Covering the Lucy Letby trial has been difficult as a parent, writes LBC Reporter Tom Dunn

Lucy Letby

How was Lucy Letby caught? Inside the police investigation into nurse found guilty of murdering seven babies

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan are set to make their first joint public appearance since May at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for first joint public appearance since New York paparazzi chase
The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Harry and Meghan are set to be invited to Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind the Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels
Nick Ferrari

'Spain sends its Queen and we send the Culture Secretary', criticises Nick Ferrari ahead of World Cup final
In Great Britain, the United Kingdom, people should afford food’: caller is distraught at the state of his country

'In Great Britain people should afford food’: Caller is distraught over the inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari caller on grading

'How do you prepare someone for that?' Irate dad vents frustrations as grading returns to pre-pandemic levels
James O'Brien

‘The less you’ve got, the more you have at stake', says James O'Brien as A-level results are released
James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return
James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit