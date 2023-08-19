Storm Betty hits UK as police warn of flooded roads and fallen trees after motorway shut

Waves crash against a sea wall in South Wales early on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Trees have fallen onto flooded roads and a motorway was shut as Storm Betty reached the UK.

Police warned that drivers should be cautious amid heavy rain and high winds as winds reached 66mph in Capel Curig, Wales overnight.

The M1 motorway in Belfast was closed between 4am and 6am on Saturday due to a fallen tree.

The Police Service for Northern Ireland (PSNI) told motorists to "heed any road closure signage".

A spokesperson said: "Motorists should continue to proceed carefully and at lower speeds, bearing in mind the impact of this weather on stopping distances and braking."

It came as a separate danger to life warning was issued for London and the south east of England on Friday and Saturday.

A car moves around a fallen tree in Ireland on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

Betty is the second named storm of this August "and is likely to bring very strong winds, and some heavy and thundery downpours to parts of the UK," the Met office said, as it issued a yellow warning for wind and rain on Friday and Saturday.

The storm, which is approaching from the Atlantic, will hit the west of England, Scotland and Wales hardest, although Ireland has seen the worst impacts.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: "Friday and Saturday will see unseasonably wet and windy conditions for much of the UK.

"While Storm Betty will have higher impacts in Ireland, exposed Irish Sea coasts of the UK could see gusts in excess of 70mph, with around 50mph more widely.

"Storm Betty is also bringing some large accumulations of rainfall for the time of year, with some spots of Northern Ireland seeing around 80mm of rain, though between 15-25mm is expected more widely.

"Parts of Scotland could see similarly high accumulations, especially over higher ground."