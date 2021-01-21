Storm Christoph: Hundreds evacuated from homes overnight over rising floods

21 January 2021, 07:21

Hundreds of people had to flee their homes overnight after Storm Christoph cause havoc
Hundreds of people had to flee their homes overnight after Storm Christoph cause havoc. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Hundreds of people had to flee their homes overnight after Storm Christoph cause havoc with widespread flooding across the UK.

Some 2,000 properties in the East Didsbury, West Didsbury and Northenden areas of Greater Manchester were due to be evacuated on Wednesday night because of rising water levels, the city council said.

People were also asked to leave their homes in parts of Ruthin and Bangor on Dee in North Wales, and Maghull in Merseyside.

It comes as heavy rain and snow continued to fall across England and Wales, with many rivers at "dangerously high levels", the Environment Agency said.

Four "severe" flood warnings, meaning there is a danger to life, were issued by the agency for the River Mersey at Didsbury and Northenden, and in Maghull.

A fifth was issued by Natural Resources Wales for Bangor on Dee.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier urged people to heed the flood warnings and evacuate their properties when told to do so.

Lib Dem councillor Richard Kilpatrick said he was among those who had to evacuate overnight after police came knocking on doors in The Beeches in Didsbury, with the local mosque opening its doors.

He told Manchester Evening News: "The atmosphere has been a mixture of anxiety and disbelief I think. I helped door knocking to inform residents.

"We are fine and spirits are high. We just don't expect it to happen here, the defences have always been enough."

North Wales Police said its officers were helping the fire service to evacuate homes in Ruthin, Denbighshire, and urged people to avoid the area.

Cars drive through floodwater left by Storm Christoph
Cars drive through floodwater left by Storm Christoph. Picture: PA

The force tweeted: "Officers have been called to assist @DenbighshireCC and @NWFRS in #Ruthin, where some homes are being evacuated.

"Regrettably, people who do not live locally are driving to the area to 'see the floods'. Please do not stretch our resources by adding to the problem."

The force also urged residents of Bangor on Dee to head to Ysgol Sant Dunawd for shelter after the severe flood warning was issued for the area.

Wrexham Council said it was "working with partners to address any need for temporary rest centres for residents likely to be affected".

Meanwhile, residents in Maghull were advised to leave their properties as soon as possible after a severe flood warning was issued, Sefton Council said.

Residents had to flee homes overnight
Residents had to flee homes overnight. Picture: PA

A council spokesman said heavy rain had led to raised water levels and flooding from the River Alt which was set to increase.

"Water levels at Dover Brook, near the River Alt, reached 2.5m today, which is unprecedented for that area, modelling from the Environment Agency, including anticipated overnight rainfall, will take that level to 3.5m," the spokesman said.

Downing Street said Covid-secure facilities would be available for any people forced to evacuate as a result of the weather.

Mr Johnson said steps were being taken to ensure the transport and energy networks were prepared so that electricity outages would not be "severe" and that there were sufficient supplies of sandbags.

He told reporters: "There are some times where I have been to scenes where, alas, people have decided not to obey the advice and not evacuated.

"It is their right not to do so if they choose - it's always people's right to stay wherever they are.

"But it really is advisable - follow the advice. If you are told to leave your home then you should do so."

The Environment Agency has issued a further 191 flood warnings across England, with 228 less severe flood alerts, mainly across the Midlands and north of the country.

In Wales, 48 flood warnings and 57 flood alerts are in place, while six flood alerts are in force in Scotland.

Almost the whole of England, Wales and Northern Ireland are subject to yellow weather warnings for rain until Thursday morning, with a more serious amber warning stretching from the East Midlands to the Lake District.

The amber alert warns of the risk of flooding and deep floodwaters which could pose a risk to life, and there are further warnings for snow and ice in Scotland.

An amber warning for snow in parts of southern Scotland warned around 30cm could fall in areas above 400m, with up to 10cm likely to accumulate in lower regions until 8am on Thursday.

Latest News

See more Latest News

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office (Evan Vucci/AP)

Joe Biden targets Trump policies as he takes helm as US president
President Joe Biden waits to sign his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House

Biden signs executive orders reversing Trump policies following his inauguration
Vice president Kamala Harri

Democrats gain control of US Senate as new members take oath

Flooding in North Wales due to heavy rain during Storm Christoph

Storm Christoph: Non-locals driving 'to see the floods' adding to problem, police warn
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States

Joe Biden sworn in as he replaces Donald Trump as US president
Joe and Jill Biden at the White House

In Pictures: Joe Biden takes helm as US president

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?
Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What happened in the vote?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Martin Luther King III is 'filled with hope' as US welcomes President Biden

Martin Luther King III is 'filled with hope' as US welcomes President Biden
'Tone deaf, irrational, hypocritical': Melania Trump's ex-adviser characterises former First Lady

'Tone deaf, irrational, hypocritical': Melania Trump's ex-adviser describes former First Lady
'It will be a problem for the Republicans if Donald Trump sets up rival party'

'It will be a problem for the Republicans if Donald Trump sets up rival party'
Second Trump term could've done "irreparable damage", says John Bolton

Second Trump term could've done 'irreparable damage', says John Bolton
Donald Trump will go down as the worst President, says former Republican lawmaker

Donald Trump will go down as the worst President, says former Republican lawmaker
The caller hung up rather than answer the question.

Caller hangs up after failing to answer James O'Brien's question over Trump

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London