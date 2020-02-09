Storm Ciara: Heavy rain and 90mph winds batter Britain

Storm Ciara is sweeping across the UK, bringing heavy rain and severe gales and causing widespread disruption.

Dozens of domestic and international flights have been cancelled and train passengers have been warned not to travel as the storm hits the country.

Heavy rain and winds of more than 90 miles per hour swept the UK, with weather warnings in place across the country.

Male trapped for over an hour after large tree fallen on car. Remarkably very minor injuries. Luckily the child seat was empty at the time Amazing work by @BedsFire @EastEnglandAmb in atrocious conditions. Flitwick, Bedfordshire 400747/400850 pic.twitter.com/EcDZWc3oHN — BCH Road Policing (@roadpoliceBCH) February 9, 2020

The Met Office has an amber warning for wind in place for much of England and Wales from 8am until 9pm, while an amber warning for rain applies to parts of Scotland.

A major incident was declared in Lancashire due to the volume of incidents across the county, according to Chief Fire Officer Justin Johnston, who added: "Please do not travel unless absolutely necessary."

Three people were injured after part of a pub roof collapsed in Perth on Saturday evening and Bedfordshire police said emergency services were called to Flitwick on Sunday after a tree fell onto a car.

Not my video.



My hometown is under water YET AGAIN! So much for the new flood defence 🙄#Ciarastorm#HebdenBridge#StormCíara pic.twitter.com/uPQNmPpvPP — Chantel Haigh (@ChantelHaigh) February 9, 2020

Yellow weather warnings cover the whole UK with the heaviest rain expected over high ground, where 50-70mm is expected widely with as much as 100mm in a few locations.

Gusts of 93 miles per hour were recorded in Aberdaron, a village at the tip of the Llyn Peninsula, in north Wales, while Cumbria saw 151.8mm of rain in 24 hours.

Incredible!!!! This driver was on the ball, saw the tree coming down on him and ducked down in his car as it hit him! Lucky for him a couple of scratches nothing more! Awesome work by @EastEnglandAmb @SuffolkFire thank you all! #ladyluck #1528 pic.twitter.com/tvVj29SzPp — St Edmundsbury Police (@BuryStEdsPolice) February 9, 2020

Rail companies in England, Scotland and Wales have urged passengers not to travel and say they will operate reduced timetables and speed restrictions on Sunday.

Firms including Southern, Southeastern and Great Northern have advised the public not to travel, while most other lines are also affected by speed restrictions.

The main entrance of East Croydon station was closed after the glass roof of the tram stop outside was blown in by strong gusts of wind.

Strong winds have the potential to damage overhead electrical wires and tracks due to debris or falling trees.

A trampoline blown onto tracks by strong winds in Chelsfield, south London, has disrupted rail services from the South East to the capital.

Cars struggle in deep flood waters near Appersett, North Yorkshire. Picture: North Yorkshire Weather Updates

"We are working to remove it but will need further staff to assist given its size," tweeted Network Rail Kent and Sussex on Sunday morning.

Southeastern said the trampoline means trains cannot run from Sevenoaks towards Orpington and services may be diverted via Bat & Ball.

Heathrow Airport said it had agreed with its airline partners to "consolidate" Sunday's flight schedule in a bid to minimise the number of cancelled flights.

⚠️ Crowding - Exit Only ⚠️



The station is very busy due to #StormCaira - we have limited concourse space and will be operating an ‘exit only’ system.



Please be patient with the team/follow instructions.



We will reopen soon. This system will be intermittently in use today. pic.twitter.com/hWCMixaaKa — London Euston (@NetworkRailEUS) February 9, 2020

British Airways said in a statement: "Like all airlines operating into and out of the UK tomorrow, we are expecting to be impacted by the adverse weather conditions across parts of the UK on Sunday."

The airline said it was offering rebooking options for customers on domestic and European flights flying to and from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City on Sunday.

⚠️ Here’s the trampoline that is currently disrupting services towards London, we are working to remove it but will need further staff to assist given its size. @Se_Railway will continue provide the latest travel information between Orpington-Sevenoaks. ⚠️ https://t.co/Obk0T80w97 pic.twitter.com/cYaeR0KSf8 — Network Rail Kent and Sussex (@NetworkRailSE) February 9, 2020

Virgin Atlantic has posted a list of cancelled flights on its website. It said it was "contacting affected customers and rearranging their travel arrangements".

Storm Ciara was named by the Met Office on Wednesday and is moving eastwards across the UK and Ireland.

Alex Burkill, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said the wet and windy weather is "the prelude, if you will, to what is Storm Ciara".

The river is so high now and fields completely flooded. Weather seems to be just getting worse too. 🌬🌧☔😕 #StormCiara #Haltwhistle #Plenmeller #Northumberland pic.twitter.com/f6r21QaoQz — Amy (@geordiegalg) February 9, 2020

He said the most pressing of the Met Office warnings is the amber wind warning.

"That's where we're likely to see significant impacts from the wind. We're taking some damage to property, flying debris, and that could bring the risk of injury to people, as well as just the usual things such as power outages and disruption to travel," he said.

"It is worth bearing in mind that the strong winds on Sunday are going to be very widespread so it's across the whole of the UK where we're going to see very strong winds, so the impact will be widespread."

24 hour difference on the River Lune at Tebay! #StormCiara pic.twitter.com/BeAD4O7FG6 — John Threlfall (@JohnThrelfall_) February 9, 2020

Mr Burkill said gusts of 70-80mph were expected, "and it could be a little bit stronger than that in some exposed spots".

The Environment Agency has issued 22 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected and immediate action is required, and 149 alerts, indicating flooding is possible.

Humberside Police said the Humber Bridge was closed to high-sided vehicles.