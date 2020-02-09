Live

Storm Ciara live: Latest UK weather updates as floods and gales hit

The storm has caused chaos across the UK. Picture: Twitter

Storm Ciara is battering the UK. Here's what has happened so far.

There are 90mph winds across the UK, with gusts reaching 93mph in Wales.

Disruption on the railways, with 10 operators issuing "do not travel" warnings.

Dozens of national and international flights delayed or cancelled from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airport.

A passenger plane in high winds has broken the speed record crossing for the Atlantic.

Scenes of chaos at London train stations, with Euston closed and multiple platforms at Victoria not in operation.

Get all the latest updates here...