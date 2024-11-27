Storm Connall batters southern England, with two inches of rain set to fall in some places on Wednesday

Storm Conall has brought heavy rain and flooding to southern England on Wednesday morning. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Half a month's worth of rain is set to hit parts of southern England on Wednesday morning as Storm Conall arrives.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Up to 50mm could fall across the Isle of Wight, Sussex and Kent, according to a yellow rain warning issued by the Met Office.

Some travel disruption and flooding of "a few homes and businesses" is likely.

Jim Dale, senior meterologist at British Weather services, told LBC News that the areas that would be most affected by Conall would be "anything from the Isle of Wight... those southern counties, so East Sussex, West Sussex, Hampshire, initially, and then Kent finally.

"That's where the real wet weather is."

Conall will go into the English Channel and develop stronger winds, which will affect the Netherlands the most.

Read more: Brace for Storm Conall: South set to be hit overnight by third storm of the season

Weather warnings are in place for much of south-east England. Picture: Met Office

The average rainfall for November in southern England is 87.1mm.

On the Isle of Wight, the average is 107.2mm, while it is 106mm in Sussex and 82.6mm in Kent.

It comes just days after Storm Bert left hundreds of homes flooded, turned roads into rivers and saw winds of more than 80mph.

A business owner clears flood water from his property at Billing Wharf, near the River Nene, Northamptonshire. Picture: Alamy

The latest storm was named by the Dutch Weather Service, which along with the Met Office and Met Eireann in Ireland name storms so communication about severe weather is easier.

There were 93 flood warnings and more than 128 flood alerts still in place across the UK on Tuesday evening.

A severe flood warning, meaning there is danger to life, was still in place for Billing Aquadrome holiday park and the surrounding parks next to the River Nene in Northampton.

Chris Wilding, of the Environment Agency, said "significant flooding impacts" are probable in parts of Northamptonshire, with "minor" flooding on the River Severn.

Conditions are not expected to worsen in Yorkshire and the West Midlands over the next few days.

Additional minor river and surface water flooding is also "probable" in parts of the south and east of England from late on Tuesday and through Wednesday, Mr Wilding said.