Trains cancelled, flights grounded and Winter Wonderland closed as Storm Darragh roars in

By Henry Moore

Millions of Brits are bracing for a weekend of travel chaos as Storm Darragh batters the UK.

A rare red "danger to life" warning has been issued for wind along the south west of England and Wales from 3am to 11am on Saturday, with train lines and other services warning of severe delays.

There is a risk of flying debris and falling trees as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads.

Roads, bridges and railway lines will be closed on Saturday morning across much of the UK, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights expected.

It comes after three million Brits had emergency alert warnings sent to their phones on Friday evening.

Storm Darragh is approaching. Picture: Alamy

Brits in Devon, Bath, North East North East Somerset, City of Bristol, North Somerset, South Gloucestershire, Somerset were sent the message.

The Cabinet Office issued the alert at 6.45pm to people in areas covered by the red warning in parts of Wales and the South West.

National Rail warned Storm Darragh will cause delays across much of the services in southwest of Scotland and England as well as in Wales.

West Midlands Railway, CrossCountry, ScotRail, Great Western Railway, London Northwestern Railway, Transport for Wales, Northern and South Western Railway have all announced cancellations and delays for Saturday.

London Northwestern Railway says the following journeys will be affected:

London - Crewe

London - Birmingham

Birmingham - Liverpool

Crewe - Stafford via Stoke on Trent.

CrossCountry has issued “do not travel” warnings for the following journeys:

Edinburgh - Glasgow Central / Aberdeen

Newcastle - Reading (direct services only)

Cambridge and Stansted Airport

Gloucester and Cardiff Central.

Roads will likely be impacted as well, with flooding likely in parts of the UK and Ireland.

Four flights so far have been cancelled from Cardiff Aiport.

The flights were due to travel to Enontekio, Ivalo, Amsterdam and Belfast City.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen flights from Belfast City Airport on Saturday.

The cancellations include flights to London Heathrow, Washington, Manchester, Paris, Newcastle and Edinburgh.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said the weather service is "a bit concerned" about the risk of flooding in parts of Wales and Northern Ireland where there is "heightened sensitivity" due to recent heavy rainfall.

Mr Stroud added: "The wind particularly is set to be reasonably disruptive and potentially quite damaging.

"We are rather concerned about the strength of the winds affecting the Irish sea coasts and this is likely to have impacts on Irish ferry services.

"Trees could come down onto roads and people need to be aware of this and allow extra time for travel, especially in rural spots."

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency (EA) said it was carefully monitoring the progress of the storm ahead of the weekend.

Katharine Smith, flood duty manager at the EA, said: "EA teams are out on the ground and will support local authorities in responding to surface water flooding.

"We urge people not to drive through flood water - it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car."

As of Friday morning, there were seven flood warnings and 99 flood alerts in place across England.

Following news of 90mph winds, Jamie Reeve, Head of Safety at energy industry body ENA, said: "With either a yellow, amber or red 'risk to life' warning now in force across a large part of the UK this weekend, we are reiterating our safety advice.

"If you come across fallen power lines or damage to the electricity network, stay well clear and call 105 for free to report it. In Northern Ireland the number is 03457 643 643.

"If there is an immediate risk to life or someone is in danger, dial 999."

"The energy networks have activated their severe weather plans and are moving teams and equipment to strategic locations, ready to respond if needed."

Even the Prime Minister has warned Brits of the dangerous weekend weather.

Sir Keir Starmer wrote on X: "A red warning is in place for parts of the country due to Storm Darragh.

"The UK Emergency Alert System has issued advice through mobile phones in the areas affected.

"We are working with local leaders and agencies on the ground to keep you safe."

As the 90mph winds approach, tourist attractions across the UK have closed their doors.

London’s Winter Wonderland confirmed its closure on Friday evening.

“In line with the Royal Parks’ closure of Hyde Park due to high winds, we will not be opening Hyde Park Winter Wonderland on Saturday 7th December 2024,” Winter Wonderland’s official X account said, as they apologised for “any disappointment caused”.