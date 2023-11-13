Storm Debi sparks travel chaos across UK as 70mph winds force British Airways to cancel 50 flights

13 November 2023, 20:58 | Updated: 13 November 2023, 21:24

The storm has caused travel chaos across the UK
The storm has caused travel chaos across the UK. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Christian Oliver

Storm Debi arrived in the UK and Ireland with 70mph winds on Monday - throwing people into travel chaos as trains were delayed while British Airways cancelled dozens of flights.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

BA cancelled some 50 flights from London Heathrow earlier today after winds of up to 77mph battered Northern Ireland, northwest Wales and the north of England.

The airline said it had to make a "small number of cancellations" on Monday. "We've apologised to our customers for the disruption to their travel plans and our teams are working hard to get them on their way as quickly as possible," a spokesperson added.

The powerful winds brought down trees onto tracks and damaged overhead lines, forcing rail companies to delay and cancel trains.

Network Rail Scotland said speed limits were put in place due to the weather as travel was cancelled on the lines between Dumfries and Sanquhar due to flooding.

A restriction was also in place on the West Highland line between Garelochhead and Crianlarich.

The Met Office issued an amber weather warning in northwest England for Monday amid the chaos of weather - warning that buildings could be damaged and travel disruption likely.

On the island of Ireland, 100,000 homes and businesses were left without electricity following power cuts.

A postal worker in County Limerick was also hit by debris amid the weather. The worker was not badly hurt.

Brighton, November 13th 2023: Storm Debi battering the seafront at high tide in Brighton this morning Credit: Andrew Hasson/Alamy Live News
Brighton, November 13th 2023: Storm Debi battering the seafront at high tide in Brighton this morning Credit: Andrew Hasson/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Exact date snow storm forecast as temperatures set to drop to -6C

Read More: Storm Debi hits the UK: Weather warnings in place with heavy rain and 80mph winds on the way

Winds of 77mph were recorded in Gwynedd, while gusts in Killeen in Northern Ireland reached 74mph - caused by a low-pressure system moving across the Irish Sea.

High-speed winds were expected across the west coast throughout the rest of this evening, before heading for the North Sea.

Those living near the sea were warned to stay away from the waterfront as huge waves were spotted being thrown onto the shore in Blackpool.

Elsewhere, flooding is also expected across England in Yorkshire, the Midlands, Norfolk, Sussex and the southeast.

It comes as the Met Office also issued a yellow weather warning for tomorrow for expected thunderstorms. The warning will be in place between 5am and 12pm tomorrow - covering the south of England between London and Cornwall.

Earlier today, in a post on social media platform X, Network Rail said: “Storm Debi isn't expected to impact our network as much as recent storms but the high winds & heavy rain do mean that we need to limit train speeds on a few sections of track from 17:00 today until 08:00 tomorrow on several sections of track between Montrose & Portlethen and also between Huntly and Insch.

“Additionally, a speed restriction is already in place on the West Highland Line until 08:30 tomorrow between Garelochhead and Crianlarich.’

Matthew Lehnert, chef meteorologist said: 'Storm Debi has developed rapidly overnight and will bring impacts across parts of the UK today.

'Because of the particular risk of impacts to parts of County Armagh and County Down this morning and parts of north-west England through much of the day we have issued two amber wind warnings.'

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

I'm A Celeb 2023 line-up

I'm A Celeb 2023 line-up confirmed: Full list of stars entering the jungle including Nigel Farage and Jamie Lynn Spears

Harry Redknapp (left) lauded Sir Bobby Charlton as ‘England’s greatest ever player’ (right)

Harry Redknapp calls Sir Bobby Charlton ‘England’s greatest ever player’ as mourners say goodbye to legend

'Minister for common sense': Esther McVey

Rishi Sunak brings in Esther McVey as ‘minister for common sense’

Nadine Dorries has blasted ex-PM David Cameron’s appointment and his peerage.

'It isn’t sour grapes': Dorries blasts Cameron's Cabinet role and peerage saying he had it 'easy' as he went to Eton

Three men were arrested at Waterloo Station (pictured) after an incident on Saturday

Three men arrested over 'racially aggravated altercation' at Waterloo Station on Armistice Day

David Cameron has been appointed as foreign secretary

David Cameron says his return to Cabinet is 'not usual' but hopes his six years as PM can be beneficial to Sunak

Arabella Chi was dragged from her car in a 'traumatic' attack on a ferry to Barcelona

Love Island star Arabella Chi dragged from her car and attacked by two men in 'traumatic' ambush

Police issued CCTV of a person riding an e-scooter in the area at the time

Homeless man set on fire while sleeping in Birmingham underpass in ‘shocking’ attack

Cabinet reshuffle: Who's in and who's out?

Who's in and who's out in Rishi Sunak's reshuffle?

Rolf Harris

Rolf Harris' will revealed as paedophile artist leaves behind £16 million fortune, with last-minute change

Hotel Victoria Newquay

Baby found dead at Cornwall hotel, as man and woman arrested on suspicion of causing death

Football legends and royalty joined Prince William to pay tribute to Bobby Charlton

Football icons Sir Alex Ferguson and Gareth Southgate join Prince William in paying tribute at Bobby Charlton's funeral

David Cameron

How can David Cameron be made Foreign Secretary when he's not an MP?

Aine Leslie Davis, a British Muslim man suspected of being an ISIS ‘Beatles’ member, has today been sentenced to eight years in jail for a string of terror offences.

'ISIS Beatles' death squad member jailed for eight years after being found guilty in knicker-smuggling terror case

Five family members have died in a house fire in west London

Three children among five family members killed in Hounslow blaze as dad ‘screamed my kids, my kids!’

Suella Braverman was sacked as Home Secretary following chaotic scenes in London over the weekend

Why was Suella Braverman sacked?

Latest News

See more Latest News

What we should all learn from Sir Bobby Charlton: Celebrating the enduring legacy of a footballing legend

What we should all learn from Sir Bobby Charlton: Celebrating the enduring legacy of a footballing legend
Nigel Farage has not stuck to his pledge to stop drinking for I'm A Celebrity

Nigel Farage breaks promise to quit alcohol ahead of I'm A Celebrity appearance as he drinks G&T on flight
David Cameron leaving Downing Street, London, after being appointed as Foreign Secretary

Read in full: David Cameron's acceptance letter after Rishi Sunak makes him Foreign Secretary in surprise appointment
Five family members have died in a house fire in west London

Five family members killed in house fire in west London

David Cameron has been appointed as foreign secretary

David Cameron made foreign secretary in shock move amid Rishi Sunak's cabinet reshuffle

Royal Mail has been fined £5.6 million after missing delivery targets

Royal Mail fined £5.6 million for missing targets, with just 74% of first-class post delivered in a day
David Cameron is foreign secretary, replacing James Cleverly, who has replaced Suella Braverman as home secretary

Cabinet reshuffle LIVE: Cameron appointed foreign secretary and Braverman sacked as Sunak shakes up top team
James Cleverly has been confirmed as the new home secretary

James Cleverly confirmed as home secretary after Suella Braverman sacked over inflammatory policing comments
Captain Tom and his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore

Captain Tom Foundation slammed for 'damaging' NHS hero's brand, amid questions over book profits
Baby Indi has died after her life support was withdrawn

Baby Indi Gregory dies in mother's arms after family loses battle to keep her life support going

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles has released a new portrait ahead of his 75th birthday

Charles releases new portrait ahead of 75th birthday, with King still 'in great pain' over rift with Harry
Prince Harry has been given the legal green light to sue the Daily Mail's publisher

Prince Harry gets legal green light to sue Daily Mail publisher

Kate drove the Jackal 2

Kate 'a natural' as she drives seven-tonne armoured vehicle and dons camouflage on visit to army barracks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

Shelagh Fogarty

Suella Braverman's hardline crime bill seems like she's ‘interviewing' for career at ‘pathetic’ news channels, says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit