Storm Éowyn 'strongest to hit UK in 10 years' as man killed after tree fell on his car named

25 January 2025, 13:18

One man, 20-year-old Kacper Dudek, was killed when a tree fell on his car in Co Donegal, Ireland.
One man, 20-year-old Kacper Dudek, was killed when a tree fell on his car in Co Donegal, Ireland. Picture: Alamy, Family Handout

By Henry Moore

Storm Éowyn was “probably the strongest storm” to hit the UK in the last 10 years, the Met Office has said as thousands remain without power and travel delays continue across the country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nearly a million properties were left without power on Friday night as roads were blocked, trains cancelled and schools shut.

More than 1,100 flights were cancelled as winds reached a record 114mph.

One man, 20-year-old Kacper Dudek, was killed when a tree fell on his car in Co Donegal, Ireland.

While the worst of the storm has passed, 80mph winds, ice and snow are expected in parts of the country across the weekend, with a number of weather warnings still in place.

Read more: Four female Israeli soldiers held in Gaza handed to IDF in second hostage exchange of ceasefire deal

New weather warnings have been released for the start of the week.

In the East of England a yellow warning for "strong and gusty winds" is now in place between 6am on Monday until the same time on Tuesday.

The Met Office said some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will probably be affected by spray or large waves.

Some disruption to transport and short-term power outages are likely.

A yellow warning has been listed for heavy rain that could bring "some disruption and flooding" in the West Midlands and much of Wales.

The warning runs between 6am and 11.59pm on Monday.

Storm eowyn saw scotrail cancel services and platforms were empty.
Storm eowyn saw scotrail cancel services and platforms were empty. Picture: Alamy

ScotRail said all services across Scotland would remain suspended until midday on Saturday at the earliest.

As Saturday goes on, Storm Éowyn will clear for most of the UK.

Meanwhile, more than 1,100 flights were cancelled on Friday, as Storm Eowyn caused travel chaos at Dublin, Edinburgh, Heathrow and Glasgow airports.

NIE Networks said around 214,000 homes and businesses remained without power in Northern Ireland and the Scottish Government said 106,000 properties were without power in Scotland late on Friday evening.

On Sunday, a yellow wind warning covering south-west England, English and Scottish coasts around the Irish Sea, Wales and Northern Ireland will be in place from 8am to 3pm, with 50 to 60mph gusts expected widely in the warning area.

Some places could see up to 80mm of rainfall over the period from two separate spells of heavy rain and thundery showers, while 10 to 20mm should fall quite widely and 30 to 50mm could fall over high ground.

Flooding to homes and businesses could occur in the warning area, with power cuts and difficult driving conditions also possible.

There is also a "small chance" of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life, the Met Office said.

Trees were ripped from their roots on Friday
Trees were ripped from their roots on Friday. Picture: social media

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: "Looking at Sunday, it's set to be a fairly fine start for a lot of areas - another ridge of high pressure building in to keep things fairly settled, with some sunny spells in there.

"The cloud, though, is going to be building as we see a low pressure system move into the South West. This will be bringing heavy rain in for south-west England and Wales from sort of mid-morning onwards, and then that will spread into Northern Ireland and northern England as we head later on into the afternoon.

"Winds will also be picking up with this feature. Certainly, it's not going to be as strong as Storm Eowyn. However, because it's coming in from the South West, it's going to be actually more southern areas of England that are going to see the strongest wind gusts compared to what has mostly been further towards the north."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Three teenagers were killed in the crash.

Three teenagers die after car hits tree in Wakefield with one in critical condition

The British Museum in London

British Museum forced to close after alleged IT attack by former employee as police arrest suspect

WHSmith is closing 17 stores

WHSmith in talks to sell all of its high street stores in £1.5 billion deal

TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-CEASEFIRE-HOSTAGE

Four female Israeli soldiers held in Gaza handed to IDF in second hostage exchange of ceasefire deal

Police launch murder probe after body of girl, 6, found in house with dead father

Mother's 'world has ended' after six-year-old daughter found dead with father - as police launch murder probe

Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Speaks In Atlanta

Trump freezes nearly all US foreign aid programmes as impact on Ukraine war remains unclear

Storm Eowyn is set to clear throughout Saturday

Snow and ice warnings issued as Storm Éowyn continues to wreak havoc on UK after more than 1,000 flights cancelled

Britain needs a dose of Trump positivity, Reeves has said.

Britain must learn from Trump's positivity to achieve growth, says Rachel Reeves

Starmer has ruled out whole-life orders for teens

Keir Starmer rules out whole-life order for Southport killer Axel Rudakubana due to international law

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner is understood to be considering fleeing Europe

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner 'set to flee Europe' and 'considering plastic surgery' to hide identity

A UK ticket-holder has won the EuroMillions jackpot.

Lucky UK ticket holder wins £83 million EuroMillions jackpot - as Brits urged to check their numbers

Linda Nolan was 'laughing and joking' at the end of her life, her sister has said

Coleen Nolan reveals Linda Nolan's heartbreaking final words before her death as loved ones prepare to say goodbye

Conservatives push to ban phones in schools

Tories push for school phone ban as parents fear for children's wellbeing - amid concerns teachers ignoring guidance

Jason Hoganson walking free from HM Prison Durham

Actor found guilty of assaulting ex-partner just one day after walking free from jail under early release scheme

NatWest is closing more of its branches

NatWest to close 53 more branches this year - is your local affected?

Axel Rudakubana will be 'target number one' in prison

'Always looking over his shoulder': Axel Rudakubana to be 'number 1 target' in jail, top prison officer warns

Latest News

See more Latest News

Samuel McGregor

Met Police officer convicted of rape after 'vile' attack

Axel Rudakubana

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana received NHS mental treatment for years but 'stopped engaging', hospital says
US President Donald Trump chats with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in 2017

Putin says he's ready to meet with Trump to discuss Ukraine war - but is waiting for US to make a move
Tom Kember

Man who googled 'Can I get done for abusing baby' jailed for 21 years after newborn left with life-long disabilities
Hamas releases names of latest Israeli hostages to be freed as part of Gaza ceasefire deal

Hamas releases names of latest Israeli hostages to be freed as part of Gaza ceasefire deal

Kimberlee Singler. Colorado Springs Police Dept.

Colorado mum accused of drugging and killing two of her children before 'fleeing' to UK can be extradited, court rules
Police were called to Kingsbury Avenue, Dunstable

Pensioner arrested on suspicion of murder following death of woman in her 80s

Joey Barton at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where the former footballer is accused of assaulting his wife Georgia Barton. Picture date: Friday January 24, 2025.

Joey Barton 'shoved wife to the floor and kicked her in the head during drunken row' as 'children slept upstairs'
Princess Kate has taken a keen interest in the scheme which assess how babies interact with their environment

Kate ‘delighted’ at expansion of treasured baby behaviour trial across NHS

Mother jailed for 10 year after four sons died in house blaze ‘surrounded by rubbish' while she 'went out shopping'

Mother jailed for 10 years after four sons died in house blaze while she 'went out shopping'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has received an apology and 'substantial' damages (file image)

Prince Harry awarded 'substantial' damages as he settles privacy lawsuit against publishers of The Sun
Prince Harry attends Lord's Cricket Club to mark the expansion of the Coach Core sports coaching apprenticeship programme. The Prince, a club patron.

Prince Harry and The Sun's publisher 'very close' to settlement, High Court told

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News