Storm Lilian causes havoc for Leeds Festival-goers as 80mph winds tear down trees and halt flights

23 August 2024, 12:15

Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Storm Lilian has caused chaos for Leeds Festival-goes as brutal winds tore down tearing down trees, and foiled bank holiday getaway plans for many across the country.

Gusts of up to 80mph hit the north of England as the Met Officer warned of travel disruption, flooding, power cuts and dangerous conditions near coastal areas.

A swathe of flights have been cancelled and drivers warned to take extra care ahead of what could be the busiest August bank holiday on the roads on record.

Forecasters are also advising revellers at Leeds Festival to secure their tents as the brutal weather surged through northern parts of Wales and England.

The festival - where Liam Gallagher is due to headline Friday - was also forced to close its BBC Radio 1 and Aux stages, but organisers said they remained hopeful they would not have to sacrifice any more performances.

Reading and Leeds Festivals posted an "urgent weather report" on X, warning attendees to stay in their tents if they are already on-site and urging others on their way to delay their arrival.

Organisers said an end to the winds was "in sight" and the arena would not be opening at 11am but would be accessible "as soon as possible".

Announcing the closures of two stages, they added: "We remain hopeful that everything else will continue as planned and that we will still have an amazing weekend. Please await further information."

Footage posted to social media showed festivalgoers shelters inside their tents as the wind battered the campsite.

"Go to Leeds fest they said, it’ll be fun they said…," one user wrote.

Another video showed a tent flying through the air above the festival.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: "The strongest winds are likely to start forming through the early hours initially across parts of north Wales into the Liverpool, Blackpool area, and then crossing over the Pennines and into the east and north-east England - Yorkshire, up to Northumberland - before then clearing out into the North Sea. It's really quite quick."

Warning campers, he added: "The wind will pick up in that area through the night, particularly strongest towards dawn and then first thing in the morning, before then easing through the morning.

"There could be potentially some impacts from those strong winds, of 50-60mph in the area, so it's worth making sure your tents are secured.

British Airways has cancelled 14 flights scheduled to take off from Heathrow on Friday and delayed others, according to the airline's website.

The cancellations include international flights to Italy, Switzerland and the US as well as domestic journeys to Scotland and Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for British Airways said: "Due to restrictions imposed by air traffic control as a result of adverse weather across the UK, we've made some minor adjustments to our schedule.

"We've apologised to our customers for the disruption to their travel plans and to help get them to their destinations as quickly as possible."

A further two flights from Leeds Bradford were cancelled and three morning arrivals were diverted to Liverpool, according to the airport's website.

A yellow "danger to life" warning was issued by the Met Office, warning for rain spanning much of South East England from 6am to 1pm on Saturday.

The forecaster warned people in the affected area, which stretches from the Isle of Wight up to Ipswich in Suffolk and includes London, should expect "spells of rain, heavy at times, likely to cause some travel disruption and perhaps flooding in a few places".

A separate wind warning was also in place across northern England and north Wales until 11am on Friday, with the storm widely expected to bring gusts of 50-60mph in the region.

The Met Office posted on social media site X on Friday morning: "Winds are now strengthening in many areas with the strongest winds occurring during the next few hours across northern England and north Wales.

"Damaging gusts are possible in places so ensure you stay #WeatherAware."

The RAC estimates 19.2 million leisure trips by car will be made over the weekend, with 3.2 million on Friday alone.

This is highest since the motoring services company began recording data for the summer bank holiday in 2015.

RAC Breakdown spokeswoman Alice Simpson said the adverse weather and large volume of expected trips represents "a perfect storm" for drivers.

She said: "Anyone driving in areas impacted by Storm Lilian should try to avoid exposed coasts and higher routes where there's a greater chance of fallen branches and trees. It's vital to lower your speeds and leave plenty of extra stopping distance to allow yourself time to react quickly.

"Drivers should keep a firm grip on the steering wheel and take extra care when passing high-sided vehicles which can cause an unnerving buffeting effect when you're suddenly hit by the wind on the other side."

The impact of the severe weather has already been felt outside the expected regions, with National Highways warning the M48 Severn Bridge in Gloucestershire has been closed in both directions between junctions one for Aust and junction two for Chepstow due to strong winds.

Drivers are advised to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge as an alternate route.

A Network Rail spokeswoman said: "We are closely monitoring the potential impact that the storm might have on the rail network.

"We have teams on hand to put in appropriate measures, if necessary, to ensure that we can continue to run trains safely and as reliably as possible."

Lillian's influence should "wane" by Friday afternoon as it reduces in intensity and is pushed off into the North Sea, with scattered showers for most of the rest of the day, forecasters said.

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Queen met Donald Trump twice.

Donald Trump rejects claims Queen Elizabeth found him rude: 'I was her favourite president'
King Charles III Visits Southport To Meet Local Community And Emergency Services

King Charles meets families of three girls killed in Southport stabbing

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie

Prince Harry 'wins' against Meghan Markle as couple makes major call over Archie and Lilibet

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

