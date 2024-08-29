Met Office reveals storm names for 2024/25 season - see the full list

The full list of storm names for 2024/25 has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The Met Office has revealed the list of storm names for the next season.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The new storms list - first launched in 2015 - for each year generally runs from early September until late August the following year, coinciding with the beginning of autumn.

The full list for 2024/25 is: Ashley, Bert, Conall, Darragh, Eowyn, Floris, Gerben, Hugo, Izzy, James, Kayleigh, Lewis, Mavis, Naoise, Otje, Poppy, Rafi, Sayuri, Tilly, Vivienne and Wren.

James, Lewis and Mavis have been included in honour of figures from the Met Office's 170-year history.

James represents Group Captain James Stagg, who was the chief meteorological adviser to US General Dwight Eisenhower on the weather forecast for the perilous D-Day landings in June 1944.

Group Captain James Stagg, Chief Meteorological Officer with the Royal Air Force, responsible for forecasting weather conditions for D-Day. Picture: Alamy

The weather was very important for the landings, because ships needed calm seas and winds to bring troops ashore, while the air force required clear skies and good overall visibility.

Lewis is for Lewis Fry Richardson, who came up with a theory to use maths and physics to make weather forecasts using computers.

Mavis is named after Mavis Hinds, who worked on the earliest Met Office computers.

Storm Lilian hit the UK last week. Picture: Alamy

Along with Met Eireann in Ireland and KNMI, the Dutch weather service, meteorologists name storms so that the communication of severe weather is easier.

Last week Storm Lilian, which brought strong winds exceeding 70mph to northern parts of England and Wales, became the 12th named storm of the 2023/24 season and the first time the letter L has been used for the name.

Will Lang, who leads responses in times of severe weather for the Met Office, said: "This year, as we celebrate our 170th birthday, it's great to be able to honour those who have had an impact on our long history of pioneering weather and climate science services."