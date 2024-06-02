Stormy Daniels breaks silence on Donald Trump hush-money guilty verdict

Stormy Daniels has broken her silence on the Donald Trump verdict. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Stormy Daniels has broken her silence after Donald Trump’s historic conviction in the hush-money trial as she’s called for the former president to be locked up.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Daniels, 45, a former porn star demanded Trump, 77, face jail time after he was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a payment to her - a crime that could carry a sentence of up to 20 years in jail.

It marks the first time in history that a former US president has been convicted on criminal charges. His sentencing is set for July 11.

Daniels has now spoken out as she said in her first interview since the verdict: ”I think he [Trump] should be sentenced to jail and some community service working for the less fortunate, or being the volunteer punching bag at a women's shelter.”

She told The Mirror she feels vindicated following the verdict, but added: “He is completely and utterly out of touch with reality.”

“You always feel like you’re the bad guy, even when you’re not just being up on that standard,” Daniels continued.

“Being in court was so intimidating with the jurors looking at you, but I’m glad that the stuff came out in court that wanted to come out and prove, like I said, I’ve been telling the truth the entire time.

Read more:'It was a machine-gun, mob-style hit job': Boris Johnson backs Donald Trump after guilty verdict in hush money trial

Read more: Donald Trump labels ‘conflicted’ judge ‘the devil’ as he vows to appeal guilty verdict in hush money trial

Stormy Daniels has spoken out for the first time since the verdict. Picture: Alamy

“It’s it’s not over for me. It’s never going to be over for me. Trump may be guilty, but I still have to live with the legacy.”

It comes after Trump labelled the judge in the trial "the devil" in a lengthy rant.

The former president spoke from the atrium of Trump Tower in New York City on Friday where he confirmed he will be appealing the "scam" conviction.

He said: "If they can do this to me, they can do this to anyone, they are bad people, in many cases, I believe sick people."

He later said: "You saw what happened to some of the witnesses that were on our side. "They were literally crucified by this man [the judge] who looks like an angel, but he's really a devil.

"He looks so nice and soft. People say, 'he seems like such a nice man'. No."

Trump took aim at the judge in the trial following the verdict. Picture: Alamy

Trump also took aim at the current leader of the US and Presidential rival Joe Biden. He described him as "the worst president in the history of our country" and "the most incompetent".

"He's the dumbest president we've ever had" and "the most dishonest president we've ever had," he said.

The Biden-Harris 2024 campaign said Trump was "sowing chaos".

The campaign's communications director, Michael Tyler, said: "America just witnessed a confused, desperate, and defeated Donald Trump ramble about his own personal grievances and lie about the American justice system, leaving anyone watching with one obvious conclusion: This man cannot be president of the United States.

"Unhinged by his 2020 election loss and spiralling from his criminal convictions, Trump is consumed by his own thirst for revenge and retribution."