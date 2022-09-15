'Strange fireball' sighted plummeting to Earth over Northern Ireland and Scotland

Hundreds of people have reported seeing a strange 'fireball' flying across the sky last night. Picture: UK Meteor Network/Twitter

By Lauren Lewis

Hundreds of people have reported seeing a strange 'fireball' flying across the sky last night.

Sightings of the glowing flash, thought to be a meteor or part of one.

The UK Meteor Network said it was investigating after receiving more than 200 reports of the phenomenon from about 9pm on Wednesday.

The network said it is "investigating to ascertain what the object was - meteor or space debris", adding that most reports had come from Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Footage posted online showed a bright white object flying through the sky over Motherwell, outside Glasgow.

Other video, filmed in Glasgow as well as Northern Ireland, showed the suspected meteor plummeting straight to Earth.

Did I legit just see a shooting star in Motherwell or is that something crashing out the sky? pic.twitter.com/DBQh8zXjnT — Rhiannon Hayes (@RhiannonHayes12) September 14, 2022

@ProfBrianCox Hi Brian, at first I thought this was a firework then realised it was something else. This a meteorite? Cheers pic.twitter.com/LJ1yXalczW — Joe (@IsMiseSeosamh) September 14, 2022

Danny Nell, 21, was walking his dog in Johnstone, just west of Paisley and Glasgow, when he saw the fireball.

"I was walking my dog and it was strangely enough 10pm on the dot, and I just saw the flash in the sky and pulled out my phone and recorded it," the Glasgow resident said.

"I thought it may be a firework at first because there was a lot of Scottish football on but quickly realised it wasn't and just grabbed my phone to see if I could catch it."