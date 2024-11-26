Man in his 30s stabbed 19 times with screwdriver in horror east London mauling near Tube station

Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the attack. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

A man stabbed someone 19 times with a screwdriver in east London, leaving him with life-changing injuries.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The victim, who is in his 30s, was stabbed in the head, abdomen and back on Elis Way in Stratford on August 19 this year.

He was rushed to hospital, where he remained for several weeks afterwards.

Police have not been able to find the attacker despite combing through CCTV and forensic evidence at the scene.

Read more: Teenager jailed for at least 22 years after fatally stabbing motorbike enthusiast who named attacker in dying breath

Read more: Man cries ‘it’s the end of my life’ after being fatally stabbed in London market ‘machete’ attack

A man police want to speak to in connection with the attack. Picture: Met Police

The last known sighting of the suspect was at Whitechapel Tube station on the night of the attack. He was spotted getting off the Elizabeth Line.

Officers have released two images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the attack.

A man police want to speak to in connection with the attack. Picture: Met Police

Detective Sergeant Simon Wheeler, from the local CID, said: “We continue to investigate this horrific assault and are urgently appealing to the public to help.

“We are in regular contact with the victim and are examining every avenue of opportunity to find the person responsible and bring him to justice.

“We urge anyone with information to please call 101 quoting CAD 7524/19Aug or you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”