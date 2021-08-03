Streatham attacker signalled he wanted to 'kill the Queen' before prison release

3 August 2021, 11:48

Amman carried out his attack in February 2020
Amman carried out his attack in February 2020. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A terrorist who launched a high street stabbing rampage in Streatham signalled he wanted to to "kill the Queen" and "commit jihad" before he was released from prison, an inquest has heard.

Sudesh Amman, 20, was killed by an undercover police officer in South London after he stole a knife and injured bystanders in the attack in February last year.

The assaults, carried out in broad daylight, took place over a period of 62 seconds.

Amman, who wore a fake suicide belt in the incident, had previously been jailed for 40 months for preparing and engaging in acts of terrorism.

He was automatically released from prison with a parole hearing 10 days before the Streatham attacks, despite police asking for him to remain behind bars due to concerning intelligence. He moved into a probation hostel in Streatham.

An inquest into the incident heard on Tuesday that Amman became more violent while in Belmarsh prison.

A prisoner report described Amman, who was born in Coventry, as: "A young Asian prisoner who is in for terrorism... has been shouting different things on the wings such as 'this place is full of non-believers'... and 'everyone here will come under the black flag (of Isis)'."

The inquest heard he "shared extreme views including a desire to kill the Queen, become a suicide bomber and join Isis", the inquest heard.

Amman became "angry and agitated" with his mother in phone calls made from Belmarsh, Jonathon Hough QC said, and claimed officers at the jail were "racist".

A note found in his prison cell contained what appeared to be a pledge to Isis, while references to weapons and potential attacks had been found on his computer after he was arrested in May 2018, the inquest was told.

A folder on the device contained videos and manuals, including one described as "how to make a bomb in the kitchen of your mum".

In his bedroom, a notebook was found detailing what was thought to be his "goals for life", which included paradise and jihad, and he had a conversation with a friend's mother about "fighting in Syria", the inquest heard. The woman tried to discourage his interest in it.

Amman was subject to 30 "stringent licence restrictions" after his release from prison – he was unable to visit central London - and armed surveillance.

The inquest continues.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya

Belarus sprinter says she would have faced punishment at home
Turkey Wildfires

Turkish president faces mounting criticism over deadly wildfires
Virus Outbreak China County Testing

China orders mass testing in Wuhan as Covid-19 outbreak spreads
Resorts have been engulfed with flames

Fires engulf Mediterranean resorts as Greece sees worst heatwave for 30 years
Vitaly Shishov

Belarusian activist found dead in Ukrainian capital

Sunak said he benefitted from being in the office early in his career

Sunak: Young people will benefit from returning to the office

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

It's reported Boris Johnson's rejected the idea of an amber travel watchlist being brought in this week.

James O'Brien's epic take on Boris Johnson's traffic light travel rules
The minister confirmed there were no plans for vaccine passports in pubs

Vaccine passports will not be required for pubs, minister tells LBC
Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Gillian Keegan was speaking to LBC

'It's safe to go back to the office,' minister tells LBC after Rishi comments
'Ben Stokes is not a failure, nor is he excusing failure'

'Ben Stokes is not a failure, nor is he excusing failure'

Mark Foster praises Adam Peaty for 'opening up' about mental health

Mark Foster praises Adam Peaty for 'opening up' about mental health
Miscarriages stigmatised by 12-week pregnancy secrecy, says charity chief

Miscarriages stigmatised by 12-week pregnancy secrecy, says charity chief

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London