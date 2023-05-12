James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Streatham 'hit and run' leaves delivery biker dead as police hunt several people who fled on foot
12 May 2023, 08:07 | Updated: 12 May 2023, 09:43
A delivery driver has died in a "hit and run" in Streatham, as police hunt for several people believed to have fled the scene on foot.
Police were called at 20:15 on Thursday to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Leigham Court Road in south-west London.
Met Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended the scene.
The motorcyclist, a male aged in his 40s who was thought to be a delivery driver, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Footage posted on social media showed the aftermath of the horror crash, with a vehicle on its side, beside smashed railings and flattened hedge.
Officers believe they know the man's identity and have informed his next of kin.
Police are working to trace a number of people who are believed to have fled following the crash.
No arrests have been made, and police are continuing their enquiries.