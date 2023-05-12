Streatham 'hit and run' leaves delivery biker dead as police hunt several people who fled on foot

A motorcyclist died at the scene. Picture: LBC / Twitter/@katya_klym

By Chris Samuel

A delivery driver has died in a "hit and run" in Streatham, as police hunt for several people believed to have fled the scene on foot.

Police were called at 20:15 on Thursday to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Leigham Court Road in south-west London.

Met Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended the scene.

The motorcyclist, a male aged in his 40s who was thought to be a delivery driver, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called to reports of a crash at 20:15. Picture: LBC

Footage posted on social media showed the aftermath of the horror crash, with a vehicle on its side, beside smashed railings and flattened hedge.

Social media footage showed a car on its side following the collision. Picture: Twitter/@katya_klym

Officers believe they know the man's identity and have informed his next of kin.

Police are working to trace a number of people who are believed to have fled following the crash.

No arrests have been made, and police are continuing their enquiries.