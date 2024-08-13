Street cleaner wins holiday competition following public outrage after bosses deny £3,000 gift fundraised by community

13 August 2024, 13:32 | Updated: 13 August 2024, 13:40

The local community in Beckenham fundraised to give Paul the trip of a lifetime - but the gift was cruelly denied
The local community in Beckenham fundraised to give Paul the trip of a lifetime. Picture: GoFundMe

By Flaminia Luck

A street cleaner - who was denied a £3,000 gift fundraised by his local community by bosses - has won the holiday of a lifetime following public outrage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paul Spiers, 63, has been cleaning the streets of Beckenham, south London, since 2017, as reported in The Times.

Mr Spiers last week mentioned to the manager of a local estate agent, Lisa Knight, that it was his birthday and had been saving for a holiday to Portugal. The pair had struck up a friendship through their mutual love of Elvis Presley.

Ms Knight then decided to start a fundraising campaign on Go Fund Me to pay for the trip.

However, complications in his contract to his employer meant he could not accept the gift.

In a new twist to the story, On The Beach Holidays said Mr Spiers has won a £3,000 holiday to Portugal.

WE NEED YOUR HELP 🫵 We're looking for our competition prize winner who can be found keeping the streets of Beckenham...

Posted by On The Beach Holidays on Tuesday, August 13, 2024

On Tuesday morning, the holiday company posted: "WE NEED YOUR HELP.

"We're looking for our competition prize winner who can be found keeping the streets of Beckenham clean and goes by the name Mr Spiers.

"He's snapped up a £3000 holiday to Portugal, please help us spread the word so we can find him and get him on his jollies!"

Attached was an image of Mr Spiers accompanied with: "Help us find the winner of our totally non-specific £3,000 holiday competition to Portugal.

  • Loves Elvis Presley
  • Aged between 62 - 64
  • Loved by the local community
  • Street cleaner in Beckenham
  • Surname Spiers
Lisa Knight said she was "deeply disappointed" by the news
Lisa Knight said she was "deeply disappointed" by the news the gift had been denied. Picture: Facebook/Beckenham Appreciation Group

'Adored by all'

The fundraising page says: "Paul has been our dedicated Beckenham road sweeper since 2017, bringing joy to local residents and keeping our streets immaculate.

"I first met Paul when he started working here and it has been wonderful to see what a beloved member of the community he has become.

"His habit of playing music from his speaker while meticulously cleaning our streets lifts everyone's spirits with his positive presence.

"Paul will turn 63 on Tuesday the 6th of August. Despite his hard work and dedication, he has only travelled abroad once—to Portugal. Paul dreams of visiting again, and I would love to help make this dream a reality for him.

"As an integral part of our Beckenham village, Paul is adored by all.

"Giving him this incredible gift would be a heartfelt way to show our appreciation for everything he does.

"Let's come together to make this dream happen for someone who truly deserves it."

More than 200 people have made donations
More than 200 people have made donations. Picture: GoFundMe

'Deeply disappointed'

However, Veolia, the global waste management company which employs Spiers as street cleaner, have stated he cannot access the money.

An update on the fundraising page said: "Unfortunately, we have received news that Paul is unable to accept the donations due to restrictions set by his employer, Veolia, in accordance with their contract with Bromley Council.

"These rules prohibit staff from accepting any monetary gifts or incentives beyond their regular salary.

"We’re deeply disappointed that this decision prevents Paul from enjoying this well-deserved holiday as a recognition for all of his hard work for the Beckenham community.

"We have expressed our disappointment to both the council and Veolia and intend to continue to push on this, but please be rest assured, if we are unsuccessful in doing so you will all be refunded.

"Once again, thank you for your incredible support and for being part of this fundraiser."

'Disappointing'

The stance from Veolia has sparked fury and disappointment from members of the Beckenham Appreciation Facebook group who left outraged comments.

One resident said: “Gift it to him, you purchase it and add his name. The world has bloody gone mad!!!”

Another said: "I think this is disappointing that a well deserved employee that has been acknowledge by the public. I’m sure there must be a work around somehow."

Another said: "What do we want? Portugal for Paul. When do we want it? NOW."

Knight described Spiers as "the sweetest man" who had been “blown away by how kind people are”.

She added: “When I told him about the first £200 he cried. When I told him about rest, he cried again."

Storefronts And General Views Of Hamburg
Veolia said its contract with Bromley Council does not permit our staff to accept any monies or incentives outside of agreed pay structures. Picture: Getty

A Veolia spokesperson said:"We are truly grateful for the support and recognition shown by the community to Paul, who alongside a hardworking street cleansing team, does a fantastic job keeping Bromley's streets clean.

"We are always happy to hear from members of the public who want to recognise our teams.

"Unfortunately on this occasion, we were not made aware of the fundraising and were therefore unable to work together to find the most appropriate way to recognise Paul.

"Our contract with Bromley Council does not permit our staff to accept any monies or incentives outside of agreed pay structures.

"We have agreed with Paul that we will match the amount raised as of Friday 9th August to be donated to a charity of his choice.

"Veolia has a number of recognition schemes across the UK that reward our colleagues for exceptional services to the community and Paul will be the recipient of Bromley’s Employee of the Quarter - an internal financial reward to recognise his hard work and dedication.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

John Honey has pleaded guilty to several offences

Rioter caught looting Lush and Shoezone in England top pleads guilty

A Russian Army multiple rocket launcher fires towards a Ukrainian position at an undisclosed location

Russia intensifies attacks in eastern Ukraine even as it fights Kursk incursion

Steven van de Velde has broken his silence following his participation in the Olympics

Sobbing child rapist Steven van de Velde breaks silence after being booed at the Olympics

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left and defence minister Yoav Gallant stand side-by-side at a press conference

Public spat highlights cracks in Netanyahu coalition

60 cars were seized by police

Met Police seize sixty supercars in £6 million clamp down on anti-social driving

A collection of King Charles III banknotes have sold at auction for more than £900,000

King Charles banknotes raise more than £900,000 as they sell at auction for more than 11 times face value

Edokpolo, Greenaway, Pinto Alves and Thomas were found guilty of attempted murder

Woman in her 60s used as human shield during gun and knife attack by east London gang in Overground station

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina

Murder case filed against former Bangladeshi PM over shop owner’s death

Ex-terror boss Neil Basu suggests social media posts of Nigel Farage could be investigated over 'inciting' riots

Nigel Farage could be investigated by counter-terrorism police over riot posts, ex-terror boss suggests

Banking app Monzo says they are experiencing a technical issue.

Monzo banking app back up after leaving thousands of customers without full access to their accounts

Des Lynam

Former Match of the Day host Des Lynam says female pundits 'don't have the experience to discuss men's football'

Ioan Pintaru, 32, appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of an 11-year-old girl in Leicester Square

Tourist girl, 11, stabbed eight times with a steak knife in Leicester Square while shopping with her mother, court hears

The Southport murders sparked riots across the UK

Girl, 13, becomes Britain's youngest female rioter after being convicted of violent disorder

Joost Klein of the Netherlands performs the song Europapa during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, on May 8 2024

Sweden drops probe into Joost Klein, expelled hours before Eurovision final

The beavers were born at the Paradise Fields site, Greenford

Beaver fever: Conservationists 'thrilled' after baby beavers born in London for first time in more than 400 years

Artefacts discovered inside tombs at the Tell al-Deir necropolis, in the Nile Delta town of Damietta, in Egypt

Trove of artefacts from Egypt’s last dynasty found in dozens of tombs

Latest News

See more Latest News

The hotel in Cairns after the crash

Helicopter pilot 'went to a party before crashing into hotel roof in fatal unauthorised flight'
Emma Webber, mother of Nottingham attack victim Barnaby Webber, has expressed disappointment with a documentary about her son's killer.

'It's caused trauma': Mother of Nottingham attack victim hits out at documentary on son's killer
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in Downing Street

Iranian president tells Prime Minister retaliation ‘a right of nations’

England batting coach Graham Thorpe

Cricket legend Graham Thorpe died after being struck by train, inquest hears

Holli Smallman died after getting into trouble in the River Severn

Teenage girl dies after getting into trouble while playing in River Severn

A new mural has appeared at London Zoo

Ninth animal-themed Banksy artwork appears on shutter at London Zoo

Female panda Meng Meng, who is pregnant with twins, sits in her enclosure at Berlin Zoo

Berlin Zoo hoping for more German-born giant pandas as scan confirms pregnancy

A view of Athens with the Acropolis hill as fire burns the northern part of the city

Crews battle scattered fires in Athens suburbs, helped by calmer winds

Lauren Harris and David Webster were jailed for a total of 48 years for the murder of Mark Wilcox

Woman who killed her 'sugar daddy' sings 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' in court before being jailed for life
Megan McClay

Cancer patient has first round of private chemo after LBC listeners raise thousands for treatment unavailable on NHS

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit