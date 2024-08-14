Waste company embroiled in street cleaner row issues major update following public backlash

The local community in Beckenham fundraised to give Paul the trip of a lifetime. Picture: GoFundMe

By Flaminia Luck

A waste company which has been dragged into a row over money fundraised by the local community for a street cleaner has issued a major update following public backlash.

Paul Spiers, 63, has been cleaning the streets of Beckenham, south London, since 2017.

Mr Spiers last week mentioned to the manager of a local estate agent, Lisa Knight, that it was his birthday and had been saving for a holiday to Portugal.

The pair had struck up a friendship through their mutual love of Elvis Presley.

Ms Knight then decided to start a fundraising campaign on Go Fund Me to pay for the trip which raised over £3,000.

However, complications in his contract to his employer Veolia meant he could not accept the gift.

Then, travel company On The Beach Holidays announced Mr Spiers has won a £3,000 holiday to Portugal.

Now in a new twist, Veolia have said they have given Mr Spiers an extra week of paid leave to enjoy his holiday.

Lisa Knight said she was "deeply disappointed" by the news the gift had been denied. Picture: Facebook

On Wednesday, a spokesperson said:

"We are delighted that Paul can travel to Portugal for a well-deserved holiday thanks to his competition win.

"To make sure he can go and enjoy his holiday whenever he chooses we are giving him an extra week of paid leave to enjoy."

On the Beach holidays posted this competition. Picture: Facebook

On Tuesday morning, the holiday company posted: "WE NEED YOUR HELP.

"We're looking for our competition prize winner who can be found keeping the streets of Beckenham clean and goes by the name Mr Spiers.

"He's snapped up a £3000 holiday to Portugal, please help us spread the word so we can find him and get him on his jollies!"

Attached was an image of Mr Spiers accompanied with: "Help us find the winner of our totally non-specific £3,000 holiday competition to Portugal.

Loves Elvis Presley

Aged between 62 - 64

Loved by the local community

Street cleaner in Beckenham

Surname Spiers

Help Paul go to Portugal raised over £3,000 . Picture: GoFundMe

'Adored by all'

The fundraising page says: "Paul has been our dedicated Beckenham road sweeper since 2017, bringing joy to local residents and keeping our streets immaculate.

"I first met Paul when he started working here and it has been wonderful to see what a beloved member of the community he has become.

"His habit of playing music from his speaker while meticulously cleaning our streets lifts everyone's spirits with his positive presence.

"Paul will turn 63 on Tuesday the 6th of August. Despite his hard work and dedication, he has only travelled abroad once—to Portugal. Paul dreams of visiting again, and I would love to help make this dream a reality for him.

"As an integral part of our Beckenham village, Paul is adored by all.

"Giving him this incredible gift would be a heartfelt way to show our appreciation for everything he does.

"Let's come together to make this dream happen for someone who truly deserves it."

