Strictly's Amanda Abbington breaks silence over 'cruel' Giovanni Pernice - as first female pro under fire

21 July 2024, 07:43 | Updated: 21 July 2024, 08:19

Amanda Abbington has claimed Giovanni Pernice was 'cruel and abusive'.
Amanda Abbington has claimed Giovanni Pernice was 'cruel and abusive'. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Amanda Abbington has opened up about her time on Strictly Come Dancing, claiming pro Giovanni Pernice was 'cruel and abusive'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The actress, best known for playing Mary Watson in Sherlock, withdrew from the dance competition last year citing "personal reasons".

Her partner, Giovanni Pernice, was accused of "threatening and abusive" behaviour during training on the show - which he has strongly denied.

He allegedly adopted "militant" training methods, leading to Abbington quitting early.

She has since said the experience gave her PTSD.

Speaking for the first time about the ordeal, she said Pernice's "mean" behaviour was "unnecessary", adding that his behaviour had been flagged to producers in the past but nothing was done.

Giovanni Pernice started on the show back in 2015
Giovanni Pernice started on the show back in 2015. Picture: Alamy

"I found Giovanni’s behaviour unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean," she told the Sun on Sunday.

"I couldn’t sit back and let him do that to other people.

“I had to think long and hard about making a complaint because I knew the backlash I would get. 

"But I would not have been able to live with myself for future people going on that show.

“I know what happened in that room, it’s on video and I have no problem with anyone seeing that. It’s a duty of care that is needed.

“Rehearsal rooms should be a safe space, there is a duty of care and kindness, and that courtesy wasn’t extended to me on this job.

"I was being as amenable as possible and it wasn’t being reciprocated, that’s all.

“And I wanted to complain about it because I didn’t think it was fair — this is a publicly owned company.

“It’s insane what has happened to me, with the death threats and backlash.

"I know the BBC knew about Giovanni’s behaviour for years, people had complained about him and flagged his behaviour to producers in the past and nothing was done. It wasn’t an isolated experience with me. I should never ever have danced with him.

“I know what is on those tapes and I am not frightened of those tapes being seen. It goes way beyond treading on my toe. I know what happened and the fact he is blocking the tapes says a lot.”

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington heading to training in London
Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington heading to training in London. Picture: Getty

She went on to say: "I’m proud of the people who have come forward. Daring to say something is a big step for people.

"The BBC must have been turning a blind eye and the fact other people have come forward must mean there is something going on that is endemic."

It comes after a second pro, Graziano di Prima, was removed from this year's line-up following claims he "spat, kicked and berated" his 2023 dance partner Zara McDermott.

A Strictly insider told the paper: “This is not good. It looks like the BBC turned a blind eye to knowing what was going on in Giovanni and Amanda’s rehearsal room.”

They added: “There was clearly a pattern of behaviour that was being allowed and senior staff were, essentially, letting Giovanni get away with it. If Amanda didn’t complain it would have just carried on.”

Amanda Abbington
Amanda Abbington. Picture: Alamy

An investigation into bullying allegations on the show is expected to come to an end next week - three months after it began.

A female pro is understood to also be among those under fire, having allegedly been accused of 'bullying' by an ex-celeb partner.

He claims the unnamed dancer "screamed in his face in a rage" if he did not learn the steps, according to the Mirror.

Show bosses have confirmed that celebrity participants will have chaperones in all future rehearsals.

A BBC spokesman told the Sun: “The BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals. Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process.

“The BBC has duties of care to everyone — to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about.”

A spokesman for Pernice said: “Giovanni refutes these allegations and denies any accusations of abusive or threatening behaviour.

"He has provided substantive evidence to the invesitgation and he remains fully confident of clearing his name."

