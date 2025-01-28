Strictly 'axes Wynne Evans from live tour' following vile sexual comment about co-star

Strictly tour cast. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Strictly's Wynne Evans is understood to have been axed from the live tour following a vile sexual comment about his co-star.

The opera singer, who is known for the GoCompare insurance adverts, was removed from the tour after allegedly making "inappropriate" remarks about Janette Manrara.

He was heard using the term "spit roast" to co-star Jamie Borthwick while posing for a photo with other cast members behind the scenes of the live tour.

In a statement, he previously said: "My language was inappropriate and unacceptable for which I sincerely apologise."

Wynne Evans with his Strictly partner Katya Jones. Picture: Alamy

Evans originally missed a show in Glasgow over the weekend due to an ankle injury.

However, he is now said to have been kicked off the tour by show bosses.

"He's had repeated warnings about his behaviour and told to reign it in," a source told the Sun.

"He's not been taking it in, in this day and age the BBC have to be seen taking action and safeguard everyone.

"He's had a tough time with the death of his brother and people should give him some slack, he is going to take this time off to do some self reflection.

"He has a lot of support from a lot of the backstage dancers. It's been a really sad ending to what has been a really fun tour."

An official statement is expected to be released later on Tuesday.

It comes after an insider previously told the paper: "As soon as they were alerted to the remarks, tour producers called a meeting with Wynne.

"He was very apologetic and fully agreed that what he said was inappropriate and unacceptable.

“He was given a warning and told in no uncertain terms that that kind of language is not tolerated."

The u-turn comes after a backlash from fans over the language used.

There are still 12 dates left on the Strictly tour, with Liverpool being the next stop.