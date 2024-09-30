Breaking News

Strictly bosses apologise to Amanda Abbington but clear dance partner Giovanni Pernice of most serious allegations

By Christian Oliver

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have apologised to Amanda Abbington after she complained of verbal bullying and harassment while training with her dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

The BBC, however, cleared Pernice of the most serious allegations including claims of physical aggression.

The Sherlock actress had accused Pernice of being "unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean" during their rehearsals.

In a statement, the broadcaster said: "The BBC has now concluded its review into the complaints made by Amanda Abbington against Giovanni Pernice. We take any allegations of bullying and harassment very seriously and this review has taken time due to its complex nature and our desire to ensure a rigorous and robust process was undertaken.

"Strictly Come Dancing is a family show and we rightly expect very high standards. While competition can be tough, rigorous and demanding, we want the show to ultimately be a joyous and transformative experience. It is a great shame if this hasn't been the case for everyone who has appeared on the show.

"We have assessed the complaints and we have upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made. We want to apologise to Amanda Abbington and to thank her for coming forward and taking part. We know this would not have been an easy thing to do."

The broadcaster admitted that steps they took to mitigate the issue were "not enough" and promised to strengthen their existing protocols.

A statement from the BBC about Strictly Come Dancing continued: "At the time, although the production team took steps to address the issues as they understood them, ultimately these were not enough.

"This is why the measures we have taken to further strengthen our existing protocols are so important.

"The BBC heard from a number of individuals in making its findings. We want to thank them for participating.

"The BBC has already taken extensive steps to enhance our duty of care for everyone on the show and a full note of these steps is published alongside this statement".

In a written statement responding to the BBC's Strictly report, Amanda Abbington said: "As the BBC has indicated today in its statement, my decision to come forward and complain about Giovanni Pernice's conduct towards me was not an easy thing to do. In the days, weeks and months since I contacted the BBC, I've been accused of being a liar, a troublemaker and of being "mad and unstable". I've also received rape and murder threats and a bomb threat was sent to my place of work. My family and children have also been subjected to threats and intimidation.

"Despite this vile abuse, I've never regretted coming forward, and today's apology from the BBC is a vindication of my complaint. It's not just a vindication for me, it's a vindication for the other people who have contacted me since I made my complaint to express concerns about their own experiences on Strictly Come Dancing. I hope those who have felt unable to speak out now will be more confident that they will be listened to and believed.

"The BBC has invited me to meet with senior management and this is something I will now be considering.

"This apology means a great deal to me. So too does the fact that the BBC have acknowledged the steps that were put in place to support and protect me and past contestants were "not enough".

"What matters most now is that lessons have been learned and that the BBC makes the changes they've promised, to ensure others don't experience the same ordeal that I and others like me did."

In a written statement, a spokesperson for Giovanni Pernice said: "We are pleased that this six-month review has not found any evidence of threatening or abusive behaviour by Giovanni.

"Giovanni is relieved that the overwhelming majority of allegations out to the BBC have not been upheld and looks forward to continuing his work on Dancing With The Stars in Italy this season."