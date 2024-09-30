Breaking News

Strictly bosses apologise to Amanda Abbington but clear dance partner Giovanni Pernice of most serious allegations

30 September 2024, 13:13 | Updated: 30 September 2024, 13:43

Amanda Abbington 'deeply disappointed' with Strictly bosses - as bomb threat probed by police following allegations
Strictly bosses apologise to Amanda Abbington but clear dance partner Giovanni Pernice of most serious allegations. Picture: alamy

By Christian Oliver

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have apologised to Amanda Abbington after she complained of verbal bullying and harassment while training with her dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The BBC, however, cleared Pernice of the most serious allegations including claims of physical aggression.

The Sherlock actress had accused Pernice of being "unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean" during their rehearsals.

In a statement, the broadcaster said: "The BBC has now concluded its review into the complaints made by Amanda Abbington against Giovanni Pernice. We take any allegations of bullying and harassment very seriously and this review has taken time due to its complex nature and our desire to ensure a rigorous and robust process was undertaken.

"Strictly Come Dancing is a family show and we rightly expect very high standards. While competition can be tough, rigorous and demanding, we want the show to ultimately be a joyous and transformative experience. It is a great shame if this hasn't been the case for everyone who has appeared on the show.

"We have assessed the complaints and we have upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made. We want to apologise to Amanda Abbington and to thank her for coming forward and taking part. We know this would not have been an easy thing to do."

Giovanni Pernice.
The BBC, however, cleared Pernice of the most serious allegations including claims of physical aggression. Picture: Getty

The broadcaster admitted that steps they took to mitigate the issue were "not enough" and promised to strengthen their existing protocols.

A statement from the BBC about Strictly Come Dancing continued: "At the time, although the production team took steps to address the issues as they understood them, ultimately these were not enough.

"This is why the measures we have taken to further strengthen our existing protocols are so important.

"The BBC heard from a number of individuals in making its findings. We want to thank them for participating.

"The BBC has already taken extensive steps to enhance our duty of care for everyone on the show and a full note of these steps is published alongside this statement".

Strictly chaperones will help with celebrities’ confidence_ says judge Du Beke_Original Video_m259492

In a written statement responding to the BBC's Strictly report, Amanda Abbington said: "As the BBC has indicated today in its statement, my decision to come forward and complain about Giovanni Pernice's conduct towards me was not an easy thing to do. In the days, weeks and months since I contacted the BBC, I've been accused of being a liar, a troublemaker and of being "mad and unstable". I've also received rape and murder threats and a bomb threat was sent to my place of work. My family and children have also been subjected to threats and intimidation.

"Despite this vile abuse, I've never regretted coming forward, and today's apology from the BBC is a vindication of my complaint. It's not just a vindication for me, it's a vindication for the other people who have contacted me since I made my complaint to express concerns about their own experiences on Strictly Come Dancing. I hope those who have felt unable to speak out now will be more confident that they will be listened to and believed.

"The BBC has invited me to meet with senior management and this is something I will now be considering.

"This apology means a great deal to me. So too does the fact that the BBC have acknowledged the steps that were put in place to support and protect me and past contestants were "not enough".

"What matters most now is that lessons have been learned and that the BBC makes the changes they've promised, to ensure others don't experience the same ordeal that I and others like me did."

In a written statement, a spokesperson for Giovanni Pernice said: "We are pleased that this six-month review has not found any evidence of threatening or abusive behaviour by Giovanni.

"Giovanni is relieved that the overwhelming majority of allegations out to the BBC have not been upheld and looks forward to continuing his work on Dancing With The Stars in Italy this season."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alexander Permyakov

Man gets life in prison in Russia for a car bomb that injured writer

AT&T logo

AT&T exits showbiz, sells remaining stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG

France Far Right Trial

Le Pen denies wrongdoing ahead of European funds embezzlement trial

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

Kickl's party won 29.2% of the vote according to provisional results

Kickl's far right Freedom Party 'opens new era' with unprecedented victory in Austrian election

Gian Perroni and Angie Harsanyi met on the cruise

'Soulmates' get engaged after meeting on cruise ship stuck in Belfast for 4 months, as worldwide trip finally begins

Daejuan Campbell

Teen appears in court after schoolboy, 15, stabbed to death in 'tit-for-tat' murder that had 'hallmarks of turf war'

David Carrick

Four Met police officers and staff member face being disciplined over investigation into serial rapist David Carrick

The Ratcliffe-on-Soar station in Nottinghamshire is to finish its final shift at midnight

UK's last coal power station to shut down ending Britain's 142-year use of fossil fuel

A couple of RVs are abandoned in the flooded Ingles parking lot due to the torrential rains from Hurricane Helene

Supplies rushed to communities isolated by Helene as death toll rises

Israel's special forces have begun scouting Hezbollah positions in Lebanon

Israeli special forces 'cross border into Lebanon and begin targeted raids ahead of possible ground invasion'

A hole in the ground near the site of the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut’s southern suburb

Hezbollah’s deputy leader vows to fight on after Nasrallah death

Priest with hands folded in prayer during Catholic mass...

Clergyman, 69, dies on drug-fuelled night out with Belgian priest - later arrested after ecstasy discovery

June Mills, from Ainsdale on Merseyside was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday

Wheelchair-bound driver, 96, becomes oldest woman in Britain to be convicted for death by dangerous driving

Blast Furnace 4 is the final furnace operating at Tata Steel's plant and will be fully shut down at about 5pm on Monday

UK's biggest steelworks in Port Talbot to cease production leading to thousands of job losses in South Wales

The Odyssey cruise ship is finally set to depart today after undergoing months of repairs

'Belfast is great… But we’re glad to be leaving': Cruise ship passengers stranded for months finally set to depart

Latest News

See more Latest News

A total of 926 people over three years have been struck down with stomach bugs while staying at luxury hotel resorts on the island

Nearly a thousand British tourists taking legal action after falling ill during Cape Verde holidays
Nepal Floods

Nepal flood deaths reach 193 as recovery work is stepped up

Firefighters monitor the advancing Line Fire in Angelus Oaks

California wildfire flare-up prompts evacuation in San Bernardino County

Orange skies over a threatened house as awildfire approaches the village of Kallithea

Wildfire in southern Greece leaves two dead

Boris Becker, 56, married 34 year-old Lilian de Carvalho de Monteiro this month near Genoa

Two of Boris Becker's four children not invited to German tennis star's third wedding

Demi Moore's new film The Substance has shocked audiences

Cinema-goers walk out of Demi Moore’s new film The Substance due to graphic gory scenes

Marine Le Pen

Le Pen’s future in balance as French far-right officials go on trial

Tunnel workers push equipment up a rail track to a machine boring a 2.5-mile bypass tunnel for the Delaware Aqueduct in Marlboro

New York City closes tunnel supplying half its water for big fix

Police have named the victim as 15-year-old Daejuan Campbell.

Two more charged in connection with murder of 15-year-old boy stabbed to death with zombie knife
Shigeru Ishiba

Japan’s likely next leader says he will call election for October 27

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen Attend The Commemoration Of The 25th Anniversary Of The Scottish Parliament

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Holyrood to mark 25 years of Scottish Parliament

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

Boris Johnson reveals how he was drafted in to have 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry in bid to stop 'Megxit'
Princess Kate

Princess Kate makes secret trip to ballet in first public outing since finishing chemotherapy

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit