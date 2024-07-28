Holby City star Laila Rouass defends former Strictly Come Dancing partner Anton Du Beke following 'false accusations'

28 July 2024, 14:49 | Updated: 28 July 2024, 14:53

Laila Rouass has come out in defence of former dancing partner Anton Du Beke
Laila Rouass has come out in defence of former dancing partner Anton Du Beke. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Holby City star Laila Rouass has defended her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Anton Du Beke following "false accusations, online abuse and harassment aimed at me and my family".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The actress, 53, also known for drama Footballers' Wives and science fiction series Primeval, was on the seventh series of the dancing show in 2009 with Du Beke, before he became a judge.

The series has become embroiled in controversy following allegations from several former contestants.

On Saturday, former Love Island host Laura Whitmore became the latest to make accusations about what she called "inappropriate behaviour" on the show.

Whitmore, who battled through an ankle injury during the early week, and was the seventh celebrity eliminated in 2016, was partnered with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

Pernice has strongly denied all allegations of "abusive behaviour" and has left the show.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie apologised earlier in the week to celebrities who have had an experience that "hasn't been wholly positive".

In a lengthy statement shared to Instagram, Rouass clarified she had not made a formal complaint to the BBC about Anton nor does she intend to.

Rouass wrote on Instagram on Sunday: "There has been much speculation over the last couple of weeks about alleged complaints I have made to the BBC regarding my time at Strictly.

"I had no intention of making a statement but how feel it's necessary as over the last couple of weeks there have been false accusations, online abuse and harassment aimed at me and my family.

"Strictly is a show I have always loved, so when I was offered the opportunity to compete, I was ecstatic.

"When I was paired with Anton, I knew was in safe hands. The show demands much of your time and energy.

"Anton and I rehearsed seven days a week for approx 6/7 hours a day. This was on my insistence and Anton made himself available at these times.

"At no point did I feel pressured by Anton or the producers to add more time to rehearsals."

Anton du Beke at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards
Anton du Beke at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards. Picture: Getty

During her stint, Du Beke made a public apology.

He used a four-letter slur for people of Pakistani origin, after Rouass had a spray tan, and later said the remark was "in jest".

Du Beke also denied he was racist.

They departed in the quarter-final and Rouass called it "a dream" to dance with Du Beke in 2009.

Rouass is next set to appear on the BBC soap EastEnders as the guest character Ayesha.

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington seen training at a London studio
Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington seen training at a London studio. Picture: Getty

Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington, claimed producers were "shocked and horrified" after they viewed her training films with Pernice, during an interview with former Strictly co-star Krishnan Guru-Murthy on Channel 4 News.

She has described it as "bullying and aggressive behaviour", but said she is unable to go into more detail due to the ongoing BBC review of her complaint.

A spokesman for Pernice previously said: "We are co-operating fully with the BBC's review process.

"All parties have been asked to respect this process and to not speak to the media before it concludes.

"We will continue to respect the integrity of the investigation and believe it is the right forum for all the evidence to be reviewed.

"As part of the evidence-led review, the BBC has shared the allegations they have been able to substantiate with us.

"They do not resemble Amanda's latest allegations, given to Channel 4, in any shape or form.

"Giovanni refutes any claim of threatening or abusive behaviour, and, having provided the BBC with his evidence, is confident that the review will prove this.

"We would urge people to wait for the review's conclusion and not to pay heed to these very serious and defamatory allegations that have no evidence in support of them."

Whitmore said in an Instagram story on Saturday that she "initially raised concerns" in 2016, and wants an acknowledgment that "what happened to me in the rehearsal rooms during my time on BBC Strictly was wrong and that it won't happen to anyone else again".

She also said that she is aware of six people, who were asked to speak to the BBC, about "inappropriate behaviour they experienced similar to mine with the same individual".

Whitmore did not name the person, and added that she is trying to "set the record straight" by speaking out.

Graziano Di Prima left the show this year after allegations about his treatment of Love Island star Zara McDermott.

There have also been claims from Paralympian Will Bayley, who suffered a serious injury while performing a jump during rehearsals in 2019, and allegations there was "no duty of care".

On July 16, the BBC said it would introduce measures to "strengthen welfare and support" on the show, including a chaperone who will be present "at all times" during training room rehearsals.

A previous statement from the corporation said: "Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further on individuals.

"However, when issues are raised with us we always take them extremely seriously and have appropriate processes in place to manage this.

"As we have said before, we would urge people not to indulge in speculation.

"More generally, the BBC and BBC Studios takes duty of care extremely seriously.

"Our processes on Strictly Come Dancing are updated every year, they are kept under constant review, and last week we announced additional steps to further strengthen welfare and support on the show."

The BBC declined to comment on the post from Rouass.

A representative for Du Beke has been approached for comment.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reportedly talked about the possibility of a youth mobility scheme with Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez.

Starmer and Spanish PM 'talk about under-30s freedom of movement scheme' in meeting of EU leaders

Smoke rises above a fire near a road in California

Firefighters helped by cooler weather as they battle huge blaze in California

Police near to the scene of an incident involving a light aircraft at Thorganby near York

Two men in 20s confirmed dead after light aircraft crashes into field in North Yorkshire

Emergency services were called to Oval Road North, Dagenham

Arrest after man in 70s dies in house fire in Dagenham

Becky Downie was emotional as she returned to Olympic stage

Becky Downie emotional as she makes return to Olympics after 8 years after overcoming family tragedy

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets sailors before the main Navy Day parade in St Petersburg

Putin in weapons deployment warning after US-Germany missiles plan unveiled

Devastation caused by the landslide in Yuelin village in central China's Hunan province

15 killed by mudslide in China amid heavy rain from tropical storm Gaemi

Steven van de Velde

Convicted child rapist and volleyball player Steven van de Velde booed by crowd at Olympics

Actor Tom Cruise poses for photos with fans as he attends the women's artistic gymnastic qualification round to see Simone Biles in action

Star-studded crowd watches Simone Biles' Olympics return

Star-studded crowd watches Simone Biles’ Olympics return

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gives his official seal of approval to newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian at a ceremony in Tehran

Reformist takes over as Iran’s president after Supreme Leader offers endorsement

Hot weather is here at last

London to enjoy warm weather as summer finally arrives - but not for long

Andy Burnham's urging people not to rush to judgement about Tuesday's scenes at Manchester Airport

'No one is in possession of all the facts' Andy Burnham urges people to reserve judgement over Manchester Airport video

A campaign banner in Caracas promotes President Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela election could see seismic shift or give Nicolas Maduro six more years

Taylor Swift

Monster on the hill? 40,000 Taylor Swift fans gather on nearby mountain to watch Munich show from above, police estimate

Divers Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen won bronze in the synchronised diving

'Something we've dreamed about for a long time' Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen relish Olympic success

Israel Lebanon

Netanyahu says Hezbollah will pay ‘heavy price’ after Golan strike kills 11

Rene Graham was killed on Sunday July 21

Fresh appeal for information after boy, 15, shot dead at 'family fun day' with over 1,000 attendees
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman walking her dog was found unconscious

Attemped murder arrest after dog walker found injured and unconscious on country lane

Angela Rayner has said the planning system should be a 'launchpad' rather than a millstone

Angela Rayner to unveil plans to tackle ‘scandal’ of Tory housing legacy and build 1.5m homes
Election 2024 Trump

Trump teams up with Vance to try and swing Democrat-leaning state

Congo Stampede

Seven people killed in stampede at Congo music concert, authorities report

'Naked blue man' who stared in Olympics opening ceremony breaks silence over 'grossly offensive' Last Supper parody

'Naked blue man' who starred in Olympics opening ceremony breaks silence over 'grossly offensive' Last Supper parody
Priti Patel joins Mel Stride, Tom Tugendhat (bottom right), James Cleverly (top right) and Robert Jenrick in the race for Tory leader.

Priti Patel launches Tory leadership bid as former home secretary says it's 'time to put unity before personal vendetta'
New footage from Manchester Airport appears to show moments of violence before a police officer allegedly stamped on a man's head

New Manchester Airport video appears to show officers being attacked as family of kicked man issues 'plea for calm'
Israeli security forces and medics transport casualties at a site where a reported strike from Lebanon fell in Majdal Shams village in the Israeli-annexed Golan area

Ten teenagers dead in rocket attack on football pitch in Israeli-occupied Golan as IDF blames Hezbollah militant group
Italian high jump star Gianmarco Tamberi has issued a heartfelt apology to his wife Chiara Bontempi Tamberi

Italy's Olympic flagbearer apologises to wife after losing wedding ring in Seine during Paris 2024 opening ceremony

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

Harry has said he won't bring Meghan back to the UK because of safety fears

Prince Harry says he 'won't bring' Meghan back to 'dangerous' UK over safety fears

Queen Mary

Queen Mary mowed down by electric scooter during Royal meet and greet with fans in Greenland
The Royal Family plans to purchase two new aircraft with the extra cash.

Royal Family to receive extra £45 million of public money amid soaring Crown Estate profits

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

