Holby City star Laila Rouass defends former Strictly Come Dancing partner Anton Du Beke following 'false accusations'

Laila Rouass has come out in defence of former dancing partner Anton Du Beke. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Holby City star Laila Rouass has defended her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Anton Du Beke following "false accusations, online abuse and harassment aimed at me and my family".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The actress, 53, also known for drama Footballers' Wives and science fiction series Primeval, was on the seventh series of the dancing show in 2009 with Du Beke, before he became a judge.

The series has become embroiled in controversy following allegations from several former contestants.

On Saturday, former Love Island host Laura Whitmore became the latest to make accusations about what she called "inappropriate behaviour" on the show.

Whitmore, who battled through an ankle injury during the early week, and was the seventh celebrity eliminated in 2016, was partnered with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

Pernice has strongly denied all allegations of "abusive behaviour" and has left the show.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie apologised earlier in the week to celebrities who have had an experience that "hasn't been wholly positive".

In a lengthy statement shared to Instagram, Rouass clarified she had not made a formal complaint to the BBC about Anton nor does she intend to.

Rouass wrote on Instagram on Sunday: "There has been much speculation over the last couple of weeks about alleged complaints I have made to the BBC regarding my time at Strictly.

"I had no intention of making a statement but how feel it's necessary as over the last couple of weeks there have been false accusations, online abuse and harassment aimed at me and my family.

"Strictly is a show I have always loved, so when I was offered the opportunity to compete, I was ecstatic.

"When I was paired with Anton, I knew was in safe hands. The show demands much of your time and energy.

"Anton and I rehearsed seven days a week for approx 6/7 hours a day. This was on my insistence and Anton made himself available at these times.

"At no point did I feel pressured by Anton or the producers to add more time to rehearsals."

Anton du Beke at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards. Picture: Getty

During her stint, Du Beke made a public apology.

He used a four-letter slur for people of Pakistani origin, after Rouass had a spray tan, and later said the remark was "in jest".

Du Beke also denied he was racist.

They departed in the quarter-final and Rouass called it "a dream" to dance with Du Beke in 2009.

Rouass is next set to appear on the BBC soap EastEnders as the guest character Ayesha.

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington seen training at a London studio. Picture: Getty

Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington, claimed producers were "shocked and horrified" after they viewed her training films with Pernice, during an interview with former Strictly co-star Krishnan Guru-Murthy on Channel 4 News.

She has described it as "bullying and aggressive behaviour", but said she is unable to go into more detail due to the ongoing BBC review of her complaint.

A spokesman for Pernice previously said: "We are co-operating fully with the BBC's review process.

"All parties have been asked to respect this process and to not speak to the media before it concludes.

"We will continue to respect the integrity of the investigation and believe it is the right forum for all the evidence to be reviewed.

"As part of the evidence-led review, the BBC has shared the allegations they have been able to substantiate with us.

"They do not resemble Amanda's latest allegations, given to Channel 4, in any shape or form.

"Giovanni refutes any claim of threatening or abusive behaviour, and, having provided the BBC with his evidence, is confident that the review will prove this.

"We would urge people to wait for the review's conclusion and not to pay heed to these very serious and defamatory allegations that have no evidence in support of them."

Whitmore said in an Instagram story on Saturday that she "initially raised concerns" in 2016, and wants an acknowledgment that "what happened to me in the rehearsal rooms during my time on BBC Strictly was wrong and that it won't happen to anyone else again".

She also said that she is aware of six people, who were asked to speak to the BBC, about "inappropriate behaviour they experienced similar to mine with the same individual".

Whitmore did not name the person, and added that she is trying to "set the record straight" by speaking out.

Graziano Di Prima left the show this year after allegations about his treatment of Love Island star Zara McDermott.

There have also been claims from Paralympian Will Bayley, who suffered a serious injury while performing a jump during rehearsals in 2019, and allegations there was "no duty of care".

On July 16, the BBC said it would introduce measures to "strengthen welfare and support" on the show, including a chaperone who will be present "at all times" during training room rehearsals.

A previous statement from the corporation said: "Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further on individuals.

"However, when issues are raised with us we always take them extremely seriously and have appropriate processes in place to manage this.

"As we have said before, we would urge people not to indulge in speculation.

"More generally, the BBC and BBC Studios takes duty of care extremely seriously.

"Our processes on Strictly Come Dancing are updated every year, they are kept under constant review, and last week we announced additional steps to further strengthen welfare and support on the show."

The BBC declined to comment on the post from Rouass.

A representative for Du Beke has been approached for comment.