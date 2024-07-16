Strictly Come Dancing could 'hire celebrity chaperones' after two professionals accused of misconduct

16 July 2024, 14:22

Strictly Come Dancing is reportedly considering hiring chaperones for celebrity stars after misconduct claims against two professional dancers.
Strictly Come Dancing is reportedly considering hiring chaperones for celebrity stars after misconduct claims against two professional dancers. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Strictly Come Dancing is reportedly considering hiring chaperones for celebrity stars after misconduct claims against two professional dancers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Graziano Di Prima had his contract terminated last week after a meeting with Strictly bosses after he was accused of misconduct, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The 30-year-old was due to appear on the upcoming series until being contacted by the programme’s executives, who wanted to question him about his behaviour, with one show source saying: “Graziano had to go. It has been awful.”

The complaint about Di Prima was made recently and prompted the BBC to extend the inquiry that was ongoing over claims that another former professional, Giovanni Pernice, had bullied his partner Amanda Abbington during training.

Pernice has been accused of adopting "militant" training methods for his celebrity partners.

It is understood the investigation into Pernice is ongoing.

Show executives are now reported to be considering ways to "tighten up protocols" and "toughen up" their duty of care.

Graziano Di Prima had his contract terminated last week after a meeting with Strictly bosses after he was accused of misconduct
Graziano Di Prima had his contract terminated last week after a meeting with Strictly bosses after he was accused of misconduct. Picture: Alamy

Read more: 'Make the most of every day’: John Hunt makes heartfelt plea after wife and two daughters killed in crossbow attack

Strictly executive Sam Bickley told The Times: "It's 90 per cent a happy ship but the push to win and compete might have meant some overstepping of the mark.

"We have acted swiftly and decisively to nip that in the bud and it doesn't take away from almost everyone else having a really lovely, enriching experience from being part of the show."

Mr Di Prima's termination came after his partner from last year's show Zara McDermot spoke out against the dancer.

Ms McDermot said she had "wrestled with the fear of opening up".

"I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming," she said on Instagram, adding: "I felt it was right that I post something regarding the recent media reports."

Ms McDermot went on: "I am a resilient person and I was fully prepared to put in whatever it took,

"And so much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamt of. The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with.

"However, my experience inside the training room was very different.

"Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch."

Read more: OnlyFans model, 25, to stand trial after denying throwing a McDonald’s milkshake over Nigel Farage

Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice at The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour in Arena Birmingham
Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice at The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour in Arena Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

Mr Di Prima has said he "deeply regrets" the events that led to his departure from Strictly.

In a statement on Instagram, he said: "My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime. Respecting the HR process, I understand it's best for the show if I step away.

"While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can't discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

"I wish the Strictly family nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professional and personally. When the time is right, I will share my story."

Meanwhile Mr Pernice still faces an investigation into his conduct, after reports emerged that his partner from last year, Amanda Abbington, is considering fresh legal action amid accusations Mr Pernice had refused to release their rehearsal videos.

However, sources on the show claim that Mr Di Prima's behaviour makes Ms Abbington's claims that Giovanni bruised her toe during rehearsals seem “miniscule.”

One said: “It seems that whatever Gio has done it opened a can of worms.

“It is incredibly brave of Zara to have come forward, it is never easy for a woman or indeed anyone who has been mistreated to do that.”

Three of Pernice’s former partners on the show - Laura Whitmore, Michelle Visage and Abbington - have allegedly all contacted a legal firm with complaints about him.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police confirmed the human remains belonged to missing teen Jay Slater after a 29-day search

Jay Slater's mother pays tribute to 'beautiful boy' after body confirmed as that of missing teen

King Charles will lay out Labour's plan for government in the King's Speech.

What will be in Keir Starmer's first King's Speech and what does it mean?

Jamie Howlett is a serving police constable at the Metropolitan Police Service

Serving Metropolitan Police officer charged with sexually assaulting two children and raping adult

Body found in Jay Slater search is missing Briton, police confirm

Body found in Jay Slater search is that of missing Briton, police confirm

Police paused their search for Jay Slater two weeks after he vanished.

Madeleine McCann detective hunting Jay Slater breaks silence after ‘deteriorated’ human remains found in search

Exclusive
Children have been ‘left to fend for themselves’ when parents sent to prison (right stock image)

Children 'left to fend for themselves' when parents sent to prison – because authorities 'don't know about them'

The Spanish Civil Guard said Jay Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, could have fallen in a steep and inaccessible area

Jay Slater's best friend Lucy Law pays heartbreaking tribute to 'happiest' person after his ‘deteriorated’ body found

Victoria Thomas-Bowen appears at Westminster Magistrates' Court today after Nigel Farage was drenched in a banana flavoured drink

OnlyFans model, 25, to stand trial after denying throwing a McDonald’s milkshake over Nigel Farage

Jay Slater was 'killed instantly' after falling from height in Tenerife family believe

Body found in hunt for Jay Slater was 'very deteriorated' as Tenerife officials reveal key details

Prince William hailed Southgate as a "true leader" in a touching tribute to the coach.

'A class act': Will and Kate share touching tribute to Gareth Southgate as England boss resigns

Swansea, 9th August 2016. Picture by Robert Melen. Vaughan Gething, cabinet secretary for health, Well-being and sport.

Vaughan Gething to quit as Welsh First Minister

Basildon Remains In Top Three Worst Areas For Covid Infections

Manhunt launched after woman stabbed and robbed in hospital car park by masked knifeman

Gareth Southgate is to leave his role as England manager

Read in Full: Gareth Southgate's emotional statement resigning as England manager

Gareth Southgate has quit as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat

'It's been the honour of my life': Gareth Southgate quits as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat

A 25-year-old Brit is missing in Sardinia

Urgent hunt for missing Brit, 25, in Sardinia as desperate mum issues plea after he 'undressed and vanished'

They say he should resign after losing a vote of no confidence.

Four members of Welsh government quit amid calls for First Minister Vaughan Gething to resign

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jay Slater was 'killed instantly' after falling from height in Tenerife family believe

Jay Slater was 'killed instantly' after falling from height in Tenerife, family believe

Emergency services at the scene in Napier Road, East Ham

Third child confirmed dead after house fire in London as two remain in hospital

Joanne Tulip was murdered by Stephen Ling in 1997

'Sadistic' killer who stabbed woman 60 times during sex to face public parole hearing

Labour Treasury Secretary says he 'doesn't know' what JD Vance meant when he joked the UK could be 'first Islamist country to have nuclear weapons'

Treasury Sec 'doesn't know' what JD Vance meant by joke UK could be 'first Islamist country to have nuclear weapons'
Feltham Young offenders Institute.

Children's jail branded 'most violent prison in Britain' by watchdog

Zara McDermott said she "wrestled with the fear of opening up" about her time on Strictly Come Dancing

Zara McDermott breaks silence after Strictly partner Graziano Di Prima 'sacked' following misconduct claims
Carol, 61, and two of their daughters Hannah, 28, and Louise Hunt, 25, were found fatally injured at a house in Bushey, Hertfordshire

'Make the most of every day’: John Hunt makes heartfelt plea after wife and two daughters killed in crossbow attack
Iain Duncan Smith touted to return to frontline politics amid Tory leadership race

Iain Duncan Smith touted to return to frontline politics as Tory leadership race intensifies
Lord Robertson will lead the defence review

UK must be ready to confront 'deadly quartet' of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea, warns defence review chief
The two former schools of Jay Slater, 19, have paid tribute to him

Former schools of Jay Slater pay tribute to ex-pupil following discovery of human remains in Tenerife

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla left in histerics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Queen Camilla left in hysterics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on
King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa
Prince William offered a consoling message after England's loss

'It just wasn’t meant to be': Prince William offers consoling message after England's loss in Euro 2024 final

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit