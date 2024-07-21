Ex-Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice 'expects to be cleared' amid misconduct allegations

Giovanni Pernice is expecting to be cleared following a misconduct probe, it is understood. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Ex-Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice expects to be cleared amid misconduct allegations against him, it is understood.

Pernice was accused by his former celeb partner, Amanda Abbington, of being "cruel and abusive" - which he has strongly denied.

The actress, best known for playing Mary Watson in Sherlock, withdrew from the dance competition last year citing "personal reasons".

Pernice allegedly adopted "militant" training methods, leading to Abbington quitting early.

She has since said the experience gave her PTSD.

Speaking for the first time about the ordeal, she said Pernice's "mean" behaviour was "unnecessary", adding that his actions had been flagged to producers in the past but nothing was done.

But the dancer is said to have had a meeting with show bosses last week, where he saw the results of their investigation.

The claims made by Abbington on Sunday were not included in the dossier, according to the Mirror.

Giovanni Pernice started on the show back in 2015. Picture: Alamy

"I found Giovanni’s behaviour unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean," Abbington told the Sun on Sunday.

"I couldn’t sit back and let him do that to other people.

“I had to think long and hard about making a complaint because I knew the backlash I would get.

"But I would not have been able to live with myself for future people going on that show.

“I know what happened in that room, it’s on video and I have no problem with anyone seeing that. It’s a duty of care that is needed.

“Rehearsal rooms should be a safe space, there is a duty of care and kindness, and that courtesy wasn’t extended to me on this job.

"I was being as amenable as possible and it wasn’t being reciprocated, that’s all.

“And I wanted to complain about it because I didn’t think it was fair — this is a publicly owned company.

“It’s insane what has happened to me, with the death threats and backlash.

"I know the BBC knew about Giovanni’s behaviour for years, people had complained about him and flagged his behaviour to producers in the past and nothing was done. It wasn’t an isolated experience with me. I should never ever have danced with him.

“I know what is on those tapes and I am not frightened of those tapes being seen. It goes way beyond treading on my toe. I know what happened and the fact he is blocking the tapes says a lot.”

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington heading to training in London. Picture: Getty

She went on to say: "I’m proud of the people who have come forward. Daring to say something is a big step for people.

"The BBC must have been turning a blind eye and the fact other people have come forward must mean there is something going on that is endemic."

It comes after a second pro, Graziano di Prima, was removed from this year's line-up following claims he "spat, kicked and berated" his 2023 dance partner Zara McDermott.

Insiders have claimed Abbington's allegations were not included in the final dossier as the BBC did their own checks and decided they did not need to be put to Pernice.

A source told the Mirror: “This would suggest her more serious claims are without merit - and is a massive boost to Giovanni’s case.

"They have clearly done their own due diligence on some of her allegations and decided they didn’t warrant inclusion in what was needed to be shared with Giovanni for response.”

A spokesperson for Pernice said: “The BBC has shared allegations from the inquiry with Giovanni, who has cooperated fully. None of the allegations carried in the Sun on Sunday are included in any shape or form.

"Giovanni refutes these allegations and denies any accusations of abusive or threatening behaviour. He has provided substantive evidence to the investigation, and he remains fully confident of clearing his name."

The investigation into bullying allegations on the show is expected to come to an end next week - three months after it began.

A female pro is understood to also be among those under fire, having allegedly been accused of 'bullying' by an ex-celeb partner.

He claims the unnamed dancer "screamed in his face in a rage" if he did not learn the steps, according to the Mirror.

The BBC has since announced additional steps to strengthen welfare and support on the show.

They include having a production team member present during training room rehearsals at all times, increased support with two new roles dedicated to welfare support - Celebrity Welfare Producer and a Professional Dancer Welfare Producer - and further training for the production team and crew.

A statement said: "As a matter of course, the BBC and BBC Studios takes duty of care extremely seriously and our processes on the show are updated every year, and we will continue to keep this under constant review.

"It is always important to look at whether there is more we should do."