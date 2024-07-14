Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima allegedly 'spat, kicked and berated' Zara McDermott before sacking

Graziano Di Prima has broken his silence. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Strictly Come Dancing pro Graziano Di Primo is reported to have 'spat, kicked and verbally abused' celeb partner Zara McDermott before his shock sacking.

After he was removed from the show on Saturday, a source told The Sun alleged Graziano "is said to have kicked, spat at her and hit her and there is a shocking video of one incident."

The Italian dancer had his contract terminated this week after a meeting with Strictly bosses, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The 30-year-old reacted to the claims with a new statement on Instagram.

He said: "I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly.

Graziano and Zara were on the show together last year. Picture: PA

"My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime. Respecting the HR process, I understand it's best for the show if I step away.

"While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can't discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

"I wish the Strictly family nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professional and personally. When the time is right, I will share my story."

The 30-year-old was due to appear on the upcoming series until being contacted by the programme’s executives, who wanted to question him about his behaviour, with one show source saying: “Graziano had to go. It has been awful.”

Di Prima joined the show in 2018 and reached week six with Zara last year after reaching the quarter-final with actor Kym Marsh in 2022.

A BBC spokesperson confirmed that Di Prima was "no longer a part of the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series".

"While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well-known that the BBC has established a robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate,” they said.

Pernice was accused of adopting "militant" training methods for his celebrity partners. Picture: Alamy

In a statement on Instagram, Di Prima said he "deeply regrets" the events leading up to his departure and acknowledged that his "intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime".

The reported sacking of the Sicily-born dancer potentially provides an explanation for the return of popular pro Aljaž Škorjanec, two years after he quit.

Di Prima's removal has also further increased the scrutiny on the BBC dance show, which is still watched by over ten million people, after it plunged into crisis due to a bullying investigation.

The complaint about Di Prima was made recently and prompted the BBC to extend the inquiry that was ongoing over claims that another former professional, Giovanni Pernice, had bullied his partner Amanda Abbington during training.

Di Prima joined the show in 2018 and reached week six with Zara last year. Picture: Instagram/ZaraMcDermott

Pernice has been accused of adopting "militant" training methods for his celebrity partners.

Reports have emerged that his partner from last year, Amanda Abbington, is considering fresh legal action amid accusations Pernice had refused to release their rehearsal videos.

Three of Pernice’s former partners on the show - Laura Whitmore, Michelle Visage and Abbington - have allegedly all contacted a legal firm with complaints about him.

However, sources on the show claim that Di Prima's behaviour makes Amanda's claims that Giovanni bruised her toe during rehearsals seem “miniscule.”

One said: “It seems that whatever Gio has done it opened a can of worms.

“It is incredibly brave of Zara to have come forward, it is never easy for a woman or indeed anyone who has been mistreated to do that.”