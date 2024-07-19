Strictly scandal deepens as pro Nadiya Bychkova 'makes complaint against show'

19 July 2024, 07:43

Nadiya Bychkova has 'made a complaint against Strictly'
Nadiya Bychkova has 'made a complaint against Strictly'. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Strictly scandal has deepened after pro Nadiya Bychkova allegedly made a complaint against the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bychkova is understood to have reached out to bosses on Wednesday evening, before being invited to a face-to-face meeting to discuss her concerns.

She is "upset" about certain matters on the show and keen to raise them, according to the Mail.

It comes amid an ongoing investigation into abuse and bullying claims from former contestants.

Amanda Abbington, who quit the show in October last year, claimed that her dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, bullied her during rehearsals. Pernice has denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, Graziano Di Prima was dropped from this year's pro line-up after reports emerged he “hit and kicked” Zara McDermott during training.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing's Graziano Di Prima admits to kicking Zara McDermott

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 'struggling to get female contestants' after misconduct scandals

Nadiya Bychkova
Nadiya Bychkova. Picture: Alamy

A source said: "Nadiya got in touch out of the blue and wanted to talk to the bosses. They are taking every single murmur of a complaint seriously now so she was immediately asked in.

"She has been on the show for some years so will have seen and lot and possibly also experienced unpleasant behaviour, she will have worked with many people.

"Things really are getting serious now, it is a mess and it is getting worse by the day.

"This is now the third complaint about some kind of issue on the programme.

"It came as a surprise but now the inquiry into Giovanni Pernice is ongoing it has opened the opportunity for others to complain when perhaps they wouldn't have done before.

"There appears to be some very unhappy people on Strictly. Now there are fears about where this will end, literally nobody knows."

Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington are said to have split
Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington are said to have split. Picture: Alamy

Bychkova is also said to have split from her fellow Strictly pro Kai Widdrington after 18 months together.

No third party is said to have been involved, with pals saying they just "grew apart".

“Kai and Nadiya seemed like the most perfect couple and have been so, so blissfully in love," a source told the Sun.

"But the pressures of touring - being in each other’s space 24/7, and the stress of performing a sell-out show eventually took its toll."

The pair are said to have remained "incredibly close" and are determined that the end of their relationship will not impact the next series of Strictly.

Graziano Di Prima had his contract terminated last week after a meeting with Strictly bosses
Graziano Di Prima had his contract terminated last week after a meeting with Strictly bosses. Picture: Alamy

The dance show has continued to plunge further into crisis in recent days, with a third professional dancer having been named as person of interest in the bullying investigation.

"A professional's name has come up, alongside Giovanni and Graziano. He is no longer part of the show but he has been named as a person of interest," a source said.

"Conversations are ongoing and there are more people who need to be spoken to. A dossier is being compiled which will be handed over to the BBC."

