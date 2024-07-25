Strictly star Giovanni Pernice breaks silence after Amanda Abbington compares show to 'the trenches'

25 July 2024, 14:22

Amanda Abbington quit the show in 2023, citing 'personal reasons'.
Amanda Abbington quit the show in 2023, citing 'personal reasons'. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Giovanni Pernice denies all allegations made against him.

The BBC show was plunged into chaos recently after several former contestants made allegations about inappropriate behaviour by professional dancers on the show.

Abbington, who starred in the 2023 season, says her experience on the show with her partner Giovanni Pernice left her with 'PTSD'.

Speaking to Channel 4, she claimed the professional dancer tried to block the release of '50 hours of toxic footage', which reportedly 'horrified' BBC producers.

"There's 50 hours of footage that's being blocked. You know, 50 hours is a lot of footage, and a lot of time spent in a room that was toxic," she told presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who also starred in the show.

Speaking of her time on the show, Abbington told ITV's Lorraine: “It was inappropriate; it was mean, it was nasty, it was bullying. I put up with it for five weeks, six weeks. It started early on and when it started to happen, I would shut down because I would recognise those red flags.”

Amanda Abbington
Amanda Abbington. Picture: Alamy

"It's out there. There is evidence out there of what happened in that room and I'm not the one who's blocking it. I've said anyone can watch it, but he (Giovanni) doesn't want anyone to see it, which is quite telling if he's got nothing to hide."

Read More: 'The line should never be crossed': BBC boss apologises for Strictly Come Dancing abuse controversy

Read More: Long-serving strictly stars could face cull following scandals around alleged abusive behaviour

Pernice, who was suspended by the BBC, has always strongly denied the claims.

Hitting back at Abbington, Pernice’s lawyers told ITV: “We would urge people to wait for the review’s conclusion and not to pay heed to very serious and defamatory allegations that have no evidence in support of them.

“Giovanni refutes any claim of threatening or abusive behaviour, and having provided the BBC with his evidence, is confident that the review will prove this.”

The statement continued: “As part of the evidence-led review, the BBC has shared the allegations it has been able to substantiate with us. They do not resemble Amanda’s latest allegations, given to ITV, in any shape or form.”

Graziano Di Prima
Graziano Di Prima. Picture: Getty

Another Strictly professional was sacked by the BBC after allegations that he 'hit, kicked and spat at' Zara McDermott, who appeared on the show last year.

Graziano Di Prima had his contract terminated after BBC bosses were shown the footage.

He said at the time: "I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly.

"My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime. Respecting the HR process, I understand it's best for the show if I step away.

"While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can't discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

"I wish the Strictly family nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professional and personally. When the time is right, I will share my story."

