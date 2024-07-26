Axed Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has 'bombshell evidence' that 'proves Amanda Abbington is lying'

Pernice claims to have "bombshell evidence" the allegations against him are false. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The BBC show was plunged into chaos recently after several former contestants made allegations about inappropriate behaviour by professional dancers on the show.

Axed Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has reportedly claimed he has “bombshell evidence” that proves Amanda Abbington is “lying” about her allegations against him.

Abbington, who starred in the 2023 season, says her experience on the show with her partner Giovanni Pernice left her with “PTSD”.

Speaking to Channel 4, she claimed the professional dancer tried to block the release of '50 hours of toxic footage', which reportedly 'horrified' BBC producers.

Pernice strongly denies all allegations against him and, according to a report by the MailOnline, has “bombshell evidence” the claims are false.

A friend of the sacked dancer told the Mail: “Gio is so cross. He just can't work out why she would come out and say these things.

“She didn't give any further detail, it's like she drops a bomb and then doesn't follow it through. The verdict is just days away now, it's the home straight for him but he is absolutely determined to clear his name.

“He and his team are adamant that there is something concrete which will prove that Amanda is telling lies.

“He can't wait for the truth to come out, it will be a huge relief for him. Giovanni is not going let this go. It is basically war now. He will clear his name with all the evidence he has.”

Giovanni Pernice strongly denies the allegations. Picture: Alamy

“Giovanni knows what his options are when it comes to suing Amanda,” another friend told the outlet.

“Let's just say he has set himself up nicely with the infrastructure around him to pave the way. He is absolutely reserving his right. This is a mess.”

Abbington did not hold back as she described her time working with Pernice.

She told ITV's Lorraine: “It was inappropriate; it was mean, it was nasty, it was bullying. I put up with it for five weeks, six weeks. It started early on and when it started to happen, I would shut down because I would recognise those red flags.”

"It's out there. There is evidence out there of what happened in that room and I'm not the one who's blocking it. I've said anyone can watch it, but he (Giovanni) doesn't want anyone to see it, which is quite telling if he's got nothing to hide."

Hitting back at Abbington, Pernice’s lawyers told ITV: “We would urge people to wait for the review’s conclusion and not to pay heed to very serious and defamatory allegations that have no evidence in support of them.

“Giovanni refutes any claim of threatening or abusive behaviour, and having provided the BBC with his evidence, is confident that the review will prove this.”

The statement continued: “As part of the evidence-led review, the BBC has shared the allegations it has been able to substantiate with us. They do not resemble Amanda’s latest allegations, given to ITV, in any shape or form.”

Pernice is not the only Strictly Come Dancing star accused of inappropriate behaviour while on set.

Abbington quit Strictly mid-way through the 2023 series. Picture: Getty

Graziano Di Prima had his contract terminated after BBC bosses saw footage of him allegedly “kicking” dance partner Zara McDermott.

He said at the time: "I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly.

"My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime. Respecting the HR process, I understand it's best for the show if I step away.

"While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can't discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

"I wish the Strictly family nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professional and personally. When the time is right, I will share my story."

Taking to Instagram, former Love Island star McDermott said: "I felt it was right that I post something regarding the recent media reports.

"Strictly is one of the most magical shows on TV and one that I dreamt of being on since I was a little girl.

"When I was invited to be a contestant on the show it really was a childhood dream come true.

"I fully understood the level of commitment and hard work that Strictly was going to be and I dedicated everything to it.

Zara McDermott attends the "Emilia Perez" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival. Picture: Getty

"I am a resilient person and I was fully prepared to put in whatever it took.

"And so much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamt of.

"The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with.

"However, my experience inside the training room was very different.

"Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.

"I have wrestled with the fear of opening up - I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming.

"But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I've gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.

"The culture within our society makes it difficult for people to speak up, especially in a world where social media opinions and voices are so loud.

"This is something I've seen through working with countless women on my documentaries."

McDermott continued: "I would like to thank the BBC & BBC Studios for their swift action and incredibly high level of support, as well as everyone who has reached out to me - it really truly means a lot. Love, always. Zara."