Zara McDermott hits back after ex-Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima claims he only kicked her once

19 July 2024, 12:40 | Updated: 19 July 2024, 12:53

Zara McDermott opened up about the "extremely distressing" events that occurred behind the scenes at Strictly Come Dancing.
Zara McDermott opened up about the "extremely distressing" events that occurred behind the scenes at Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Zara McDermott has hit back after her former Strictly partner, Graziano Di Prima, claimed he only kicked her once.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Di Prima was sacked after reports emerged that he “hit and kicked” the former Love Island star while training on the show last year.

He has since apologised in a statement, saying he "crossed the line" but he insisted it was a one-off incident.

McDermott's reps have since hit back saying: "It’s a matter of public record that the BBC deemed the conduct to be so severe that they removed him from the show immediately.

"Zara has already confirmed in a statement released on her social media earlier this week that the reported conduct was not a singular incident."

Read more: Strictly scandal deepens as pro Nadiya Bychkova 'makes complaint against show'

Read more: Axed Strictly star Graziano Di Prima returns to £6 an hour job amid allegations he 'hit and kicked' dance partner Zara McDermott

It comes after Di Prima's spokesperson, Mark Borkowski, said: "There is never a time when kicking, or any sense of that is right. And he knows that.

"He knows he's made a mistake. He apologised at the time."

Mr Borkowski claimed Di Prima “does remember that he was pushing (McDermott) quite hard” but “doesn't recognise some of the issues surrounding it."

"The descriptions of what is being commented online, and how he remembers it, are not aligned," he said.

He branded claims Di Prima was aggressive on more than one occasion “absolute rubbish”.

There is also "lots of evidence" Di Prima and McDermott "has a huge amount of fun together through this process", Mr Borkowski added.

Di Prima has been axed from Strictly Come Dancing amid the allegations against him.
Di Prima has been axed from Strictly Come Dancing amid the allegations against him. Picture: Alamy

McDermott opened up about the “extremely distressing” incidents that occurred earlier this week.

Sharing a statement on Instagram, she said: "I felt it was right that I post something regarding the recent media reports.

"Strictly is one of the most magical shows on TV and one that I dreamt of being on since I was a little girl.

"When I was invited to be a contestant on the show it really was a childhood dream come true.

"I fully understood the level of commitment and hard work that Strictly was going to be and I dedicated everything to it.

"I am a resilient person and I was fully prepared to put in whatever it took.

Zara McDermott attends the "Emilia Perez" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival
Zara McDermott attends the "Emilia Perez" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival. Picture: Getty

"And so much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamt of.

"The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with.

"However, my experience inside the training room was very different.

"Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.

Read more: Ex-Strictly star Giovanni Pernice faces new allegations as dancer accuses him of ‘doing horrendous things’ to her

Read more: TV bosses break silence on Strictly's investigation into former dancing star Giovanni Pernice

"I have wrestled with the fear of opening up - I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming.

"But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I've gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.

"The culture within our society makes it difficult for people to speak up, especially in a world where social media opinions and voices are so loud.

"This is something I've seen through working with countless women on my documentaries."

McDermott continued: "I would like to thank the BBC & BBC Studios for their swift action and incredibly high level of support, as well as everyone who has reached out to me - it really truly means a lot. Love, always. Zara."

Graziano Di Prima heading to Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals in Blackpool
Graziano Di Prima heading to Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals in Blackpool. Picture: Getty

It has been claimed that Di Prima has returned to the £6-an-hour job he held at a Sicilian vineyard before rising to fame.

A friend said he is “totally alone…digging ditches and clearing wood” after returning to Italy with his wife.

“Graziano has gone back to basics working on the land,” the source told MailOnline.

“He's totally alone in the field digging ditches and clearing wood, a standard practice to prevent fires, working for a minimal sum but it's not about the money.

“Manual labour is what he grew up doing, since he was eight-years old.

“It's about keeping his mind active and a distraction technique from the toxic fallout of his departure from Strictly.”

Those close to the Strictly star have told him to focus on the present and move on from his career in the UK.

“He's been told to concentrate on his mental health, as he is in a bad place,” the friend added.

“'There's a real push for him to eat healthily and sleep well, he really needs to knuckle down and think of himself right now.

“Who knows what the future will hold, hopefully, it can still be in dance as that's why his body is built for - it's all he knows.

“But for now Strictly is firmly at the back of his mind. He accepts that he will never grace the Strictly dance floor again. He has lost everything.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Joe Biden and Barack Obama worked in office together between 2008 and 2016

Biden planning ‘major announcement’ about his future as Obama says he must ‘seriously consider stepping down’

Lee Laudat-Scott is charged with touching a boy under 13.

Former Labour councillor Lee Laudat-Scott charged with sexual assault of a child

Graham Gomm

Urgent manhunt as prisoner escapes custody at HMP Wormwood Scrubs during trip to hospital

Dominic Reid and Prince Harry

Prince Harry's charity boss quits as head of Invictus Games days after duke sees backlash over veterans' award

CrowdStrike sign and logo at headquarters in Silicon Valley

What is CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity company ‘responsible’ for global IT failure? Microsoft outages explained

Keir Starmer welcomes Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Downing Street

Starmer greets Zelenskyy as Ukrainian President becomes first foreign leader to address UK cabinet since Bill Clinton

Roger Hallam was jailed for five years over M25 protests

‘Their protests are pathetic’: Armed forces minister slams Just Stop Oil as founder give five-year prison sentence

2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4

Hulk Hogan tears off shirt on stage at Republican national convention as he declares 'Trumpmania'

Clean up has begun following the riot in Leeds

Clean-up begins after riot sweeps through Leeds neighbourhood with bus set on fire and police car overturned

Live
The outage is being felt across the world

Global IT outage LIVE: CrowdStrike outage could be ‘biggest cyber incident in history’ as GP surgeries and banks hit

A Microsoft bug has caused a huge IT update

Mass IT outage grounds planes and hits trains, banks and businesses across the world

Nadiya Bychkova has 'made a complaint against Strictly'

Strictly scandal deepens as pro Nadiya Bychkova 'makes complaint against show'

Exclusive
MPs have been subject to abuse within weeks of being elected for the first time

'Traitor, piece of s***, horrible excuse of a woman': New MPs fear attacks after receiving hundreds of abusive messages

Trump recounted the shooting on Saturday

'I'm not supposed to be here': Emotional Donald Trump recounts assassination attempt in first speech since shooting

A police car was overturned in the disturbance and a bus was set on fire

Home Secretary condemns 'shocking' riot in Leeds, after bus set on fire and police car overturned in mass disorder

Nancy Pelosi has said 'Biden can be convinced to quit the presidential race'

Nancy Pelosi 'says Biden can be convinced to quit race', after Obama says he 'must seriously consider' stepping aside

Latest News

See more Latest News

Zelenskyy is set to address Cabinet on Friday

Zelenskyy to address UK Cabinet as Starmer pledges to tackle Russia's 'shadow fleet' to squeeze Kremlin finances
Rikki Berry was shot dead in Kirkby on Wednesday

Man shot dead in Liverpool suburb named for the first time, as police release photo

Bob Newhart has died aged 94

Comedian and actor Bob Newhart, known for his work in Elf and the Big Bang Theory, dies aged 94
Starmer and Macron have had a bilateral meeting in Oxfordshire

Starmer and Macron share sorrow over Channel migrant death, as PM calls for Europe to work together to tackle crisis
A police car was overturned in the disturbance and fires appear to have been lit

Chaos in Leeds as police car overturned and bus set on fire in riot, as Home Secretary condemns 'shocking' scenes
Primary school teacher struck off after anonymous letter exposed her as £1,600-a-night escort

Primary school teacher struck off after anonymous letter exposed her as £1,600-a-night escort
The Brit drowned after being pulled away by strong currents.

British tourist drowns in front of girlfriend during Lake Como boat trip

x

Former police station - complete with holding cells and custody suite - goes on sale on RightMove
Atker used tubes of Aluminium Phosphide to exterminate bedbugs

'Desperate' woman spared jail after deadly gas used for bedbug infestation kills 11-year-old girl
Obama tells allies Joe Biden must 'seriously consider' presidential bid

Obama tells allies Joe Biden must 'seriously consider' presidential bid as campaign hits back at 'baseless conjecture'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

King Charles III and Queen Camilla viewing rare Golden Guernsey Goats

Charles and Camilla present royal title to goats saved from the Nazis on visit to Channel islands
Queen Camilla left in histerics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Queen Camilla left in hysterics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit